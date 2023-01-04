ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.24

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.24)

Estimated jackpot: $96,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

