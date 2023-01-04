The KYMN listening are received more than four inches of snow overnight. Because of that there are several school closings. Northfield Public Schools are closed once again today, however Northfield Superintendent of schools Dr. Matt Hillmann said this will be an eLearning Day. Hillman said while the city streets are plowed and are in decent shape, rural areas have not yet been well plowed, and both he and John Benjamin of Benjamin bus agree that it would be unsafe to transport students at this time.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO