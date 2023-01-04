ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland

Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
HOPLAND, CA
Tree Falls in Ukiah Residential Neighborhood

As of 5:00 p.m., a sizable tree fell in the vicinity of Ukiah’s Standley Street narrowly missing homes but hitting powerlines in the area. Emergency personnel has blocked off the roadway as they work to secure the scene and clear the roadway. It is unclear if power is affected...
UKIAH, CA
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Flood Watch in Effect for Mendocino County

NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Cal Fire to hold public hearing in Willits on Fire Hazard Severity Zone map

WILLITS, CA, 1/3/23 — Cal Fire will hold a meeting for Mendocino County constituents at 10 a.m. in Willits on Wednesday, to loop the public in on a process that will update the map of California’s fire hazard severity zones (FHSZ) for the first time since 2007. This is part of a process mandated by government code, in which the State Fire Marshal must identify areas in the state as moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity zones.
WILLITS, CA
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain

Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1

State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

