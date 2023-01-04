Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland
Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Ukiah Residential Neighborhood
As of 5:00 p.m., a sizable tree fell in the vicinity of Ukiah’s Standley Street narrowly missing homes but hitting powerlines in the area. Emergency personnel has blocked off the roadway as they work to secure the scene and clear the roadway. It is unclear if power is affected...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
Lake County News
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: NB 101 Closed at Mendo/Sonoma Line] Highways and Byways Throughout the Emerald Triangle and Beyond
Most major highways are open but there are numerous reports of small road hazards. However, Highway 101 is closed north of Trinidad and Highway 1 is closed in south Mendocino County. But that could change as the storm’s full force is just now slamming into the area. Many local...
kymkemp.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Mendocino County
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
Lake County News
Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
Russian River flood forecast lessens, but evacuation warning remains in effect
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Sheriff Matt Kendall Featured on Fox Weather Discussuing Storm Impacts
Mendocino County’s home-grown Sheriff Matt Kendall was featured on national news outlet Fox Weather this afternoon. News anchors asked Sheriff Kendall about how our region is faring during the storm. Sheriff Kendall spoke of downed trees, high winds, localized flooding, and the resiliency of Mendocino County residents in the...
The Mendocino Voice
Cal Fire to hold public hearing in Willits on Fire Hazard Severity Zone map
WILLITS, CA, 1/3/23 — Cal Fire will hold a meeting for Mendocino County constituents at 10 a.m. in Willits on Wednesday, to loop the public in on a process that will update the map of California’s fire hazard severity zones (FHSZ) for the first time since 2007. This is part of a process mandated by government code, in which the State Fire Marshal must identify areas in the state as moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity zones.
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
mendofever.com
Subject Left Out Back Door, Violation Of Restraining Order – Ukiah Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
sonomacountygazette.com
Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain
Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
Willits News
Mendocino County under Flood Watch as ‘extra-tropical cyclone’ expected to fill rivers
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Mendocino County through Friday morning as an “extra-tropical cyclone” approaching the region Wednesday morning was expected to bring “heavy rain and flooding, strong to damaging winds, very large surf, isolated strong thunderstorms and heavy, high elevation snow.”. Mendocino...
mendofever.com
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
mendofever.com
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1
State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
Comments / 0