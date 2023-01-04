ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

2-5-3-9

(two, five, three, nine)

¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the the Pennsylvania State Police plane to land, and then they escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive from Washington across the Idaho border. Kohberger’s arrival means the court documents filed in his case should soon be unsealed, potentially shedding some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger.
MOSCOW, ID
KPBS

Some Californians still waiting on state's tax refund payments

California's franchise tax board website said over 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards have been issued by Jan. 4 as part of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund. However some Californians and San Diegans are feeling left behind. “At this point I don't think I’m going to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. A House health panel approved the legislation, which codifies protections into state statutes, 11-8 on just the third day of the 2023 session and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for his signature by the end of the month.
MINNESOTA STATE
ksro.com

Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins

California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
