WIS-TV
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think big, think bold’ to address SC teacher shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think...
Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s. Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
'Reshaping and reforming stability': Midlands Fatherhood Coalition building Dad's Den to help men in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon Counties
SUMTER, S.C. — A 'Dad's Den' is coming soon to the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition's Sumter location. The nonprofit is currently fundraising to furnish the room, which will provide a safe space for men to bond with their children. "Reshaping and reforming stability within your life," Derek Baccus shared about...
Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year. In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
WIS-TV
Sixty percent of Colony Apartments units cleared by officials, community partners deliver assistance to tenants
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inspections at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia continue this week, as 40 percent of tenants remain under an evacuation order. Following a murder on the property last Tuesday, tenants told police that they had been living without heat or water for several days over the Christmas holiday.
coladaily.com
DHEC issues emergency suspension order against Columbia assisted living facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an emergency suspension order against Reese's Community Care Home No.1 and No.2 after DHEH staff inspected the facilities Dec. 8, 9, and 12. It was determined that the community residential care facilities, commonly known as assisted living facilities, posed...
WIS-TV
Columbia city council meets for first time since Joe Taylor’s passing, authorizes special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday night, the Columbia City Council authorized a special election to fill the seat held by District 4 Councilman Joe Taylor Jr., who died last week. This is the first time the council met since Taylor’s death. The city is required by state law...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Unveiling of historical marker on campus of the University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina, the USC Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Historic Columbia will be dedicating a historical marker at the USC Horseshoe in honor of USC during reconstruction. The unveiling will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. on the...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
Lexington County says tornado touched down there during severe weather outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands had several tornado warnings Wednesday morning and while it's still unclear if a twister touched down, there are signs of damage in several areas in central South Carolina. All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches which had been in effect have since expired.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Veteran Writes Book Detailing time in Service, encourages other vets to share
WLTX.com
Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
WIS-TV
Family seeks answers 7 years after murder
