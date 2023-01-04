Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Could passenger trains return to Green Bay?. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford’s office says city leaders from Green Bay, Kaukauna, Appleton, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac submitted a “joint letter of interest” to show their interest in add Amtrak train service in their cities through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WBAY Green Bay
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police report sharp drop in shots-fired cases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in shots-fired cases in the past year. “In 2022, which just wrapped up, we just saw roughly a 25.6% decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe that we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported, so we think this actually represents an actual decrease of the number of incidents in the community,” Police Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro firefighters rescue deer from icy East River
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department answered an emergency call for a victim who apparently went through the ice on the East River and was unable to get out. Firefighters dressed in cold-water gear used a flotation device and ropes to reach the deer in the...
WBAY Green Bay
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture were advised to shelter in place Wednesday night. A bulletin was broadcast shortly after 10 p.m. saying the advisory was lifted. WPS repaired the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors to restore gas...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most energy-efficient way to make pasta
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pasta gives us energy -- it’s why spaghetti dinners are so popular before a marathon. And now you’re going to learn the most energy-saving way to make pasta. Do you have 3 minutes? Brilliant! Because that’s about how long it takes. No pot...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Pets die in Fond du Lac fire
Occasional light snow showers will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. Bay Area Burgers finds brick-and-mortar home on Broadway. Bay Area Burger Co. started selling its smash burgers out of a food truck in 2020. Fierce opposition to Iola Car Show mining project at public meeting. Updated: 13 hours ago. Neighbors...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay standoff
The atmosphere will gradually cool this evening supporting a switch to wet snow area wide tonight and Thursday. Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog, mist, and drizzle. Updated: 9 hours ago. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Brown County Blanket Blitz
The police action was connected to a fatal shooting on Smith Street last month. Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project. The car show says the project will improve the property in the years to come. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Misty and murky. Updated: 4 hours ago. The atmosphere...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman arrested after four months of false 911 calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of making multiple false 911 calls to Bellevue for four months. Holly Arcand was formally charged Thursday afternoon with 3 felony counts of false reporting of an emergency and 17 misdemeanor counts of false emergency 911 calls. (As we reported earlier, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested 3 counts of swatting, 5 counts of misuse of 911, and 17 counts of obstructing an officer.)
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police were looking for a person they believe has “vital information” about a shooting on Smith Street on December 20 that killed a 42-year-old Green Bay man and wounded two others.
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting
SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property. The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The music man of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An 82-year-old Ashwaubenon man is keeping the rhythm in local bands. Thursday in Small Towns, we meet drummer Bill Schubert. Schubert has been playing the drums for more than seven decades. His journey started as a child in South Dakota. In 1962, he joined the 5th...
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County's newest K-9 helps in drug bust
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s new K-9 helped deputies seize a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop. On Jan. 4, at 7:03 p.m., a K-9 handler patrolling I-41 noticed an “equipment violation” and pulled over a vehicle on the Hickory Street off-ramp.
