ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

It’s the final week for Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fqhaz_0k2c2Izn00

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – It’s time to get your ice skates on! This is the last week for Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin.

Officials are encouraging people to come visit.

Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin

“We’ve seen so many people make great memories with their friends and families and want you to make them too,” said Visit Lufkin.

The rink is at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center at 601 N 2nd Street. To buy tickets, click here.

The rink will be open on the following days:

  • Jan. 4: 5-8 p.m.
  • Jan. 5: 5-8 p.m.
  • Jan. 6: 5-8 p.m.
  • Jan. 7: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Jan. 8: 2-7 p.m.

It is $12.95 for children 12-years-old and under.

It costs $16.95 for those that are 12 years and older for advance online tickets and $18.95 for 12 years and older at the rink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k2c2Izn00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year. According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SFA Lumberjacks take care of New Mexico State 69-60

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Stephen F. Austin defeated New Mexico State 69-60 to win their fifth consecutive game and 13th consecutive regular season conference game. The Lumberjacks improve to 11-5 (3-0) and the Aggies fall to 7-8 (0-3). It was a strong defense outing for the Lumberjacks tonight and it started right from the get-go. After allowing an […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KETK / FOX51 News

Neches ISD considering a 4-day school week

NECHES, Texas (KETK) — Neches ISD announced Tuesday that they are considering transitioning to a four-day school week. Superintendent Cory Hines said in a letter to the community that they released a survey to receive feedback on switching to a four-day school week. “We strive to give our students the best possible education filled with […]
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line. The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area. The home where the tree fells has been evacuated. Lufkin Police...
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Help Solve This Christmas Burglary In Nacogdoches, Texas

Christmas Day is a time to spend with family and friends, not a time to be out stealing property. Some crooks took advantage of this downtime and broke into the CAB Worldwide Manufacturing Division at 2306 South Rayburn Drive in Nacogdoches. Sometime in the nighttime hours between Christmas Day on...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield

On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
MANSFIELD, LA
KLTV

Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of January 2, Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Responding officers determined that the victim was walking down Spring Street towards North Fourth when...
CROCKETT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
ONALASKA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice on Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the notice, some residents on FM 752 and residents on County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324 and 2325 will have to boil water because of a main water line break. “To ensure destruction of all […]
RUSK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy