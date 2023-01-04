These Potholes Could Wreck Your Car, So Drive Cautiously

The constant freeze, thaw, repeat we’ve seen this winter has brought the dreaded Michigan pothole season early this year.

With a snowstorm for Christmas and 50-degree weather for New Year’s, we now have some rough roads in Northern Michigan. And with a lot more winter left, it’s made things challenging on local road commissions.

“Going from 2 to 3 feet of snow to 50 degrees definitely poses challenges,” says Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent Jay Saksewski.

He says some potholes still have ice and snow in them, and with more winter to go, it’s made patching them difficult.

“It’s a material issue. A lot of the potholes that we fix in the summertime is with hot mix asphalt. Those plants are not open right now. So, we have to resort to what’s called cold mix. It’s still a great product, but definitely not as good as the hot stuff,” Saksewski explains.

He says they’re putting down four to six tons of cold mix a day.

Places like Five Star Tire and Auto say tire prices have jumped anywhere from 6 to 10% across the board. Owner Damon Wilkes says if drivers aren’t careful, it could lead to a costly visit at the shop.

“Any of your low-profile tires when you hit a pothole. There’s a good chance you’re either going to bend your rim or crack it. We’ve welded a lot of rims this year [already]. You just got to watch out for those [potholes],” Wilkes states.

They say your best bet, if you’re out on the roads, is to take it slow.

“We all have a lot of places to be, and we want to get there safely. But whether it’s a bent rim from a pothole or you’re swerving to avoid a pothole, those can become pretty dangerous scenarios. So, just be mindful of the speed you’re traveling and take care,” Saksweski says.