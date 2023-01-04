ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

These Potholes Could Wreck Your Car, So Drive Cautiously

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

The constant freeze, thaw, repeat we’ve seen this winter has brought the dreaded Michigan pothole season early this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ch1g_0k2c1yfA00

With a snowstorm for Christmas and 50-degree weather for New Year’s, we now have some rough roads in Northern Michigan. And with a lot more winter left, it’s made things challenging on local road commissions.

“Going from 2 to 3 feet of snow to 50 degrees definitely poses challenges,” says Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent Jay Saksewski.

He says some potholes still have ice and snow in them, and with more winter to go, it’s made patching them difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIcYm_0k2c1yfA00

“It’s a material issue. A lot of the potholes that we fix in the summertime is with hot mix asphalt. Those plants are not open right now. So, we have to resort to what’s called cold mix. It’s still a great product, but definitely not as good as the hot stuff,” Saksewski explains.

He says they’re putting down four to six tons of cold mix a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IolGe_0k2c1yfA00

Places like Five Star Tire and Auto say tire prices have jumped anywhere from 6 to 10% across the board. Owner Damon Wilkes says if drivers aren’t careful, it could lead to a costly visit at the shop.

“Any of your low-profile tires when you hit a pothole. There’s a good chance you’re either going to bend your rim or crack it. We’ve welded a lot of rims this year [already]. You just got to watch out for those [potholes],” Wilkes states.

They say your best bet, if you’re out on the roads, is to take it slow.

“We all have a lot of places to be, and we want to get there safely. But whether it’s a bent rim from a pothole or you’re swerving to avoid a pothole, those can become pretty dangerous scenarios. So, just be mindful of the speed you’re traveling and take care,” Saksweski says.

Comments / 3

Related
9&10 News

Free Helmet Clinic Comes to Northern Michigan Ski Hills

The Chill Out team is stopping by ski resorts in Northern Michigan, giving away free helmets to kids and ensuring each one fits properly. The team first started in 2009 to teach kids about winter safety, covering all winter activities. The helmets have no designs on them but kids are encouraged to decorate their helmets however they’d like. The goal is to create a fun experience for these kids while educating them on how to stay safe when hitting the slopes.
9&10 News

Truck Driver Crushed to Death at Steel Plant Near Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports the 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday in Warren following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company.
WARREN, MI
9&10 News

Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Where is Winter? We Do A Deep Dive on the Recent Warm Temperatures

“Roller-coaster” is a good way to describe our weather for the 2022-23 winter in Northern Michigan so far. We have managed to get some cold air that also brought LOTS of snow for some areas back in December. During the Christmas weekend storm, areas in the Northern Lower got over 3 feet of snow, and temperatures were in the single digits.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Lawmakers React As Sen. Stabenow Decides Not to Run Again

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025. “As part of my own new generation, I was elected to the Ingham County Commission in 1974 at the age of 24. As the youngest and first woman to chair the Board, this began years of breaking barriers, blazing trails, and being the ‘first’ woman to reach historic milestones as an elected official, including the honor of being the first woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. Senate. But I have always believed it’s not enough to be the ‘first’ unless there is a ‘second’ and a ‘third’…. “When I ran for the State Legislature in 1978, there were only eight women serving in the State House and none in the State Senate or top statewide offices. This year there are 44 women serving in the State House and 15 in the Senate! Women hold the top three statewide elected offices, and we have the first female Majority Leader in the State Senate! “Under the cloud of unprecedented threats to our democracy and our basic freedoms, a record-breaking number of people voted last year in Michigan. Young people showed up like never before. This was a very hopeful sign for our future. “I am ‘Made in Michigan.’ My work is deeply rooted in my love of our wonderful state. Whether protecting our Great Lakes, transforming mental health services, or ensuring our state can continue to make things and grow things to be competitive in our world economy, I am proud that my accomplishments have made a difference in people’s lives and created a strong foundation for a healthy and prosperous future for our state. “For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies. It is also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs in our rural and urban communities. “I am so grateful for the trust the people of Michigan have placed in me. I am also deeply grateful to my incredible staff, who are the best team in the United States Senate. They continue to set the highest standards for service in Michigan and across our country. “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family.”
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Secretary of State Benson to Receive Presidential Citizens Medal

On Friday, Jan. 6, President Joe Biden will award Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson the Presidential Citizens Medal. The White House ceremony will commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Presidential Citizens Medals are awarded to Americans who perform exemplary deeds for their...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy