Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
rajah.com
Jim Ross Names Top Heel During WWE's Biggest Boom Period In History
According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Xavier Woods Comments On Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom Attire
-- Former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shared new footage on her official YouTube channel. Earlier today, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' posted the following video, featuring fellow Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, current WWE NXT Tag Team...
rajah.com
Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Debut "A Dream Come True"
For former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro Wrestling was a "dream come true." The women's wrestling star wrote as much in one of several posts on social media covering her appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan this week.
rajah.com
LA Knight On Upcoming Pitch Black Match: "I Don't Even Know What That Means"
What in the World Wrestling Entertainment is a Pitch Black match?. During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, Smackdown Superstar LA Knight shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. Featured below are the highlights. On the match and his opponent, Bray Wyatt:. “I’m feeling pretty damn good, and I’ll...
rajah.com
William Regal Starts Back With WWE This Week
"The Gentleman Villain" has returned to the WWE Universe. PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal officially returns back to work for WWE at this week's television and live events. Regal, who just parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, previously worked for WWE for years as the WWE’s Director of Talent...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
rajah.com
Apollo Crews Reveals Which WWE Star Gave Him The Nigerian Royalty Character Idea
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion Big E gave him the character idea of "The Nigerian Royalty" during their feud back in 2021. Apollo Crews said:
rajah.com
Cody Deaner Talks About His Work With WWE As An Extra On TV, Vince McMahon Personally Thanking Him
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about working as an extra for WWE and getting thanked personally by Vince McMahon, as well as how he never got the call he was hoping for from WWE after that.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Explains Why Dexter Lumis "Isn’t Clicking" With Him
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Dexter Lumis "isn’t clicking" with Jimmy Korderas. During the latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas explained the reason why he's failing to connect with the ominous Lumis. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Jimmy touches on this topic with...
rajah.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals She Loves The Dominik Mysterio Prison Storyline
Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to her gaming stream, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how she loves the Dominik Mysterio coming out of prison storyline. Ronda Rousey is a big fan of the latest angle featuring Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio. Ronda...
rajah.com
Tommy Dreamer Reveals Running Into Mercedes Moné In Mexico
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about a number of topics such as running into Mercedes Moné (F.K.A. Sasha Banks in the WWE) in Mexico prior to the pandemic as she was interested in training for lucha-libre.
rajah.com
John Laurinaitis' First Post-WWE Appearance Canceled Amid Fan Backlash
-- After being fired from WWE last year after a sexual misconduct investigation that involved Vince McMahon, former executive John Laurinaitis was announced for his first public appearance as part of Big Time Collectibles in Los Angeles that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. However, immediately following the announcement, Big Time Collectibles received "only negative feedback" and so they have decided to cancel Laurinaitis' appearance:
rajah.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says Wrestling The Great Muta Was His First Dream
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Yahoo Japan on a number of topics such as how the best way to describe his matchup against pro wrestling legend The Great Muta is that it was his first dream. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “I guess the best way to describe it...
rajah.com
Mercedes "Sasha Banks" Mone vs. KAIRI Set For NJPW Show On 2/18, Banks & Bayley Backstage At WK17 (Photo)
Two of the Four Horsewomen were in attendance at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan. As noted, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at the highly-anticipated annual event as Mercedes Mone to set up a match with KAIRI at a NJPW show on February 18th.
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser Talks About Possibly Working For AEW
Could Fred Rosser end up "#AllElite?" The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count at NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event Title Match Announced (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in the championship main event for the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It was announced during the first WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of the New Year this week at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. that Roman Reigns will be putting his title on-the-line at the first WWE special premium live event of 2023.
rajah.com
Report: Sasha Banks Not Headed to AEW; WWE Officials Eventually Expect Her Back
-- Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to make her in-ring debut with NJPW under the name Mercedes Mone and rumors of her headed to AEW were also a hot topic of discussion until last night when AEW announced that Saraya's mystery partner next week will actually be Toni Storm and not Mercedes as strongly rumored. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW went ahead and announced Storm as the mystery competitor because everyone was thinking it was incorrectly believing it was going to be Mercedes and by leaving it for next week, it was likely going to end up being a massive let down.
rajah.com
Jordynne Grace Talks Feeling Overlooked Due To Tribalism In Wrestling
IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed a number of topics such as how she feels overlooked due to the tribalism in wrestling. Jordynne Grace said:. “I don’t think disrespected is the right word. I think overlooked might be more accurate. Honestly, I...
Comments / 0