-- Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to make her in-ring debut with NJPW under the name Mercedes Mone and rumors of her headed to AEW were also a hot topic of discussion until last night when AEW announced that Saraya's mystery partner next week will actually be Toni Storm and not Mercedes as strongly rumored. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW went ahead and announced Storm as the mystery competitor because everyone was thinking it was incorrectly believing it was going to be Mercedes and by leaving it for next week, it was likely going to end up being a massive let down.

1 DAY AGO