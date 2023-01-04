ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Missing 11-year-old Ocala boy found safe

OCALA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe, Ocala police tweeted. Details about the recovery of Zander Wyman have not been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Ocala police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Human remains found in woods in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in the woods off Cedar Creek Cutoff Road, north of Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office got a call shortly before 1:30, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a neighbor was taking a walk in the woods. That is when she discovered a human skull. The Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News the human remains are from an adult. Col. Joseph Wells said deputies do not have a manner of death, yet.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
LADY LAKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Vigil set to honor those killed in Ocala shooting

War Cry 4 Peace has scheduled a vigil for Thursday evening to honor and remember the victims of a shooting that happened on SW 5th street. Two people were killed, and four others were wounded by a shooter or shooters early Monday at 4:30 a.m., police said. Dr. Darrell Tolbert...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career

The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
OCALA, FL

