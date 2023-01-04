Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida man arrested for poisoning, killing neighborhood cats and dogs
DUNNELLON, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A Central Florida man is accused of poisoning and killing neighborhood cats and dogs. On Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Officials have been investigating for...
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June, was arrested in Florida for shoplifting over the weekend. Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for allegedly stealing watches from a mall jewelry store. According to the […]
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
ocala-news.com
Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported
Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriffs’ deputies receive a donation of 8 bulletproof backpacks for school officers
BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - After tragic mass shootings at schools across the country, Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are adding another layer of protection for students. BCSO said they are the first agency in the nation to receive the Byrna ballistic backpacks, which can deploy a bulletproof shield within seconds.
WCJB
Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for two girls who ran away in November
(Update: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post that Arissa and Nariah have been located and they are safe. No further details were provided by MCSO). The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate two missing and endangered girls who...
click orlando
Missing 11-year-old Ocala boy found safe
OCALA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe, Ocala police tweeted. Details about the recovery of Zander Wyman have not been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Ocala police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
Human remains found in woods in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in the woods off Cedar Creek Cutoff Road, north of Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office got a call shortly before 1:30, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a neighbor was taking a walk in the woods. That is when she discovered a human skull. The Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News the human remains are from an adult. Col. Joseph Wells said deputies do not have a manner of death, yet.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say
Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.
WCJB
‘I heard sirens’: Witnesses react to possible arson investigation and suspected burglaries at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at around 2:30 am. They found a fire on the first floor and quickly noticed there was more to the incident. “I heard sirens and engines and they seemed very close,” shared witness Susan Paez.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
mycbs4.com
Vigil set to honor those killed in Ocala shooting
War Cry 4 Peace has scheduled a vigil for Thursday evening to honor and remember the victims of a shooting that happened on SW 5th street. Two people were killed, and four others were wounded by a shooter or shooters early Monday at 4:30 a.m., police said. Dr. Darrell Tolbert...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career
The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
fox35orlando.com
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
Comments / 6