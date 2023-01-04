Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
rajah.com
Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE
-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Playthrough, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- WWE Smackdown Superstar, New Day member, and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has added more content to his own UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. It's dark, it's creepy, and it's full of scares... and it's driving Austin...
rajah.com
Ariana Grace Shares Positive Update Following ACL Surgery
Following a recent ACL injury, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace has shared a positive health update. In a post on Twitter, the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament competitor noted that she is "very happy with the recovery process," after undergoing surgery to repair the injury:
rajah.com
Mercedes "Sasha Banks" Mone vs. KAIRI Set For NJPW Show On 2/18, Banks & Bayley Backstage At WK17 (Photo)
Two of the Four Horsewomen were in attendance at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan. As noted, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at the highly-anticipated annual event as Mercedes Mone to set up a match with KAIRI at a NJPW show on February 18th.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About MMA/Wrestling Fans, How Much Brock Lesnar Helped Both Sports
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
William Regal Starts Back With WWE This Week
"The Gentleman Villain" has returned to the WWE Universe. PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal officially returns back to work for WWE at this week's television and live events. Regal, who just parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, previously worked for WWE for years as the WWE’s Director of Talent...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On William Regal’s Status With WWE
Last year William Regal was released from WWE and he made his way to All Elite Wrestling a few months later. Now here we are a year after William Regal’s original WWE departure and he has left AEW to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. PWInsider is now reporting that...
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
rajah.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE's WrestleMania 39 Night 1 And Night 2 Events
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2 Events on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and as of this writing, no matches, appearances or even special performances have been announced for both shows. According to WrestleTix, Night 1...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Names Top Heel During WWE's Biggest Boom Period In History
According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured below are some...
