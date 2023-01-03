Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
PWMania
John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed
Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals He Pitched a WrestleMania 39 Idea to WWE
Last month, Kurt Angle made his most recent appearance on WWE TV when he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate his birthday and reenacted the milk truck segment to end the show in his hometown. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would take part in WrestleMania 39 during...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Expectations for TNA Going Head-to-Head With WWE RAW in 2010, and More
Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed TNA’s decision to compete against WWE RAW in 2010 on the most recent episode of their 83 Weeks podcast. What was the expectation for TNA on Monday nights was a question posed to Bischoff. “I didn’t have one. I...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
rajah.com
WrestleMania 39 Go-Home Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW Almost A Sellout
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the promotion will also be holding the WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of WWE RAW on Monday, March 27 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
rajah.com
Mercedes Varnado Thanks WWE Universe, Vince McMahon "Sasha Banks" & Others
Sasha Banks has people talking again. After recent headlines for filing a new trademark and other rumors leading many to believe "The Boss" is done with WWE and is headed to AEW and/or NJPW, she once again made some buzz with her social media appearance on Tuesday. Banks took to...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Playthrough, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- WWE Smackdown Superstar, New Day member, and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has added more content to his own UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. It's dark, it's creepy, and it's full of scares... and it's driving Austin...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022 Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
The WWE announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features the return of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Current Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Also Headed to Japan to Support Sasha Banks
-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
rajah.com
Mercedes "Sasha Banks" Mone vs. KAIRI Set For NJPW Show On 2/18, Banks & Bayley Backstage At WK17 (Photo)
Two of the Four Horsewomen were in attendance at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan. As noted, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at the highly-anticipated annual event as Mercedes Mone to set up a match with KAIRI at a NJPW show on February 18th.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/3/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The NXT New Year's Evil 2023 "go-home show" has arrived!. 2023 kicks off for the black and gold brand tonight, as WWE NXT returns on the USA Network starting 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On tap for the show is the...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
Comments / 0