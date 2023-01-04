Read full article on original website
Williamson County woman arrested in Paducah murder investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Williamson County woman now faces murder charges in connection to the death of her boyfriend last year in Paducah. Paducah Police say 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley has been a suspect in the death of Jarvis Plato since March 14, 2022 when the 28-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Kelley told police her boyfriend had fallen, but investigators noticed Plato had injuries to his face not consistent with a fall and also found evidence of a fight inside the couple’s home.
2 arrested after warrant served in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two peole face charges after a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy served an arrested warrant on January 4. Justin Barnett faces charges for violation of an emergency protective order. Ladon Mohler was with Barnett. She was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana,...
Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County
Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence
The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Grand jury returns indictments for wanton endangerment, pursuit charges
The first Christian County Grand Jury of 2023 on Tuesday morning indicted a Clarksville man on wanton endangerment and drug trafficking charges. The true bill against 32-year old Damarcus Osborne alleges that on August 22 of last year, he threw a bottle of alcohol from his car at the victim’s vehicle while it was moving at approximately 60 mph, striking the driver’s side door and making the victim briefly lose control of his car as he believed he was being shot at.
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges
MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She...
Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex. They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. Daishaun O’Neal, 16, was last seen in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah Kentucky during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin Man Arrested For Cocaine Possession
Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man who was reportedly sitting in a bar parking lot with a bag of cocaine on his possession was arrested on drug charges January 1. Martin Patrolman Sparks was performing foot patrol in the parking lot of Martin bars around 12:32 a.m. when he observed Jackson Whaley, age 21, sitting in a car with a bag containing a white power substance.
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
UC Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. James Crittendon is wanted on the charge of attempted murder for an incident that occurred January 2, 2023 in Union City. If you have knowledge of where Crittendon is located, please contact the Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
Firefighters help driver get out of truck after crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield firefighters had to help a box truck driver get out of his truck after a crash Tuesday morning in Graves County. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies responded to State Route 121 North just North of Dowdy Road for a box truck rollover at 6:20 a.m.
