Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
Body found in clothing donation bin identified
Kershaw Co, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Coroner, David West has released the identify of a body found over the weekend in a bin for clothing donations. According to Coroner David West, the body has been identified as that of 47 year old Lesley Lemoine from Lugoff. Officials...
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
Deputies: Infant found alone in apartment with deceased couple following murder-suicide
Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office say around just before midnight Wednesday they responded to the Westwood Apartments in Manning in response to gunshots. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the cries of a small child coming from inside. After forcing their...
Deputies release composite sketch of man wanted in assault of elderly woman in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch Wednesday afternoon of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said officers responded late last month to an elderly woman's home about 3 miles outside...
One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County
CLAREDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on I-95 Northbound near the 122-mile marker. The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 4, approximately 2.8 miles north of Manning, SC. The driver of a 2018 BMW Sedan was north on I-95 when the...
'My guardian angel:' Man thanks Marlboro Co. deputy for saving him after crash into creek
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County Deputy Joshua Hatcher is being praised for his bravery Christmas morning to save a man who crashed his car into a creek just outside of Bennettsville. Vondrea Johnson said he was driving along Hickory Grove Road when he hit a couple of...
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
Charge upgraded following Amazon parking lot shooting
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say charges have been upgraded after the victim in a December 21st shooting died from his injuries. Investigators say Jonathan Walker is now charged with murder in the death of Derrell Andrews. Deputies say the men were in...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
Orangeburg deputies have found vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have located the vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in...
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
CPD arrests suspect accused of deadly shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 49 year old Duyon Wilson in connection with a deadly shooting CPD says he is suspected of being involved in. According to authorities, the shooting took place in December at the Latimor Manor Apartments in the 100 block on...
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
