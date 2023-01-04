Kevin Bruno is a lover of baseball, but his dreams of making it to ‘The Show’ is a little different from most. He’s attending the Major League Baseball Umpire Prospect Development Camp after his talent was noticed by a league coordinator. Bruno has been a baseball umpire since he was a pre-teen, and was certified to umpire varsity and Sectional games before he graduated high school. Now, the La Salle Institute graduate has goals that separate him from most with those who aspire to call a game in the Big Leagues. Lexi Swatt has his story.

