Watervliet, NY

WNYT

Albany airport hopes to reunite long-lost wedding album with family

The Albany International Airport is asking for your help in locating the owners of a missing wedding album. Airport spokesperson Doug Myers believes the album was lost several years ago. As he sifted through the lost and found – as he does regularly – he came across the album. Now...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Crossgates Mall begins permanent extended hours

New hours officially began Monday at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland. The mall’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday – and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Some places in...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

New program aims to boost Albany’s small businesses

A new program aims to help small businesses in Albany. The Small Business Vitality Assistance Program will invest $750,000 in Albany entrepreneurs and businesses. The money was made possible by the city of Albany’s $80 million American Rescue Plan Act Award. Businesses can qualify for up to $15,000 worth...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Salon opens in Saratoga County

There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino

Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Troy firefighters, city, spar over ambulance

Firefighters in Troy are down an ambulance, after they say the city took one out of service. Now the city is finally responding. They say the ambulance was never supposed to run there overnight, permanently. It was just supposed to be there while a firehouse on Canal Avenue was renovated.
TROY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Robert B. Cross Jr.

Please join us in saluting Marine Sergeant Robert B. Cross Jr. of Lexington, NY. He now lives in Niskayuna. He served four years active duty and two years reserve duty in the Marines. That includes time in the United States, Japan, and Lebanon. He was also part of the security...
LEXINGTON, NY
WNYT

Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida

An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Bethlehem school buses getting cameras on stop arms

The Bethlehem Central School District will start installing stop arm cameras on school buses. It’s all part of a new safety initiative, led by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. If a driver violates the required stop by passing around a bus, a camera will flash and send details of...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New Berkshire County DA wants to bring wife as co-worker

A new district attorney is taking office Wednesday in Berkshire County. After securing a win in the primary over current District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Timothy Shugrue hopes to bring a special co-worker with him in his new position – his wife. Shugrue asked ethics officials if it was alright...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing

Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Troy stabbing suspect gets new counsel

The man accused of stabbing two people with a steak knife in Troy was in court again on Tuesday morning. NewsChannel 13’s cameras were not allowed in court, but our crew was there as Maurice Jones was assigned a conflict defender as his counsel. His former public defender had...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany water main break repaired after causing big mess

A water main break in Albany had to be repaired. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Allen Street, Pine Street and Cortland Street. Four houses were affected, and the water was shut off, says the water department, who adds there won’t be a boil water advisory.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after stealing a purse

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a purse. State police say 26-year-old Sylvester Flora from Schenectady stole a purse and then went shopping and racked up more than $2,000 of unauthorized charges. Troopers say he’s now facing identity theft and larceny charges. He is now being held...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Capital Region teen to attend MLB Umpire Development Camp

Kevin Bruno is a lover of baseball, but his dreams of making it to ‘The Show’ is a little different from most. He’s attending the Major League Baseball Umpire Prospect Development Camp after his talent was noticed by a league coordinator. Bruno has been a baseball umpire since he was a pre-teen, and was certified to umpire varsity and Sectional games before he graduated high school. Now, the La Salle Institute graduate has goals that separate him from most with those who aspire to call a game in the Big Leagues. Lexi Swatt has his story.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Gun recovered after robbery

Albany police recovered a loaded handgun and they tell us it was found in possession by a twenty-two-year-old. Albany police tell us that a man reported he had been robbed on South Pearl Street Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police tell us the man was approached by a suspect and hit...
ALBANY, NY

