FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
Albany airport hopes to reunite long-lost wedding album with family
The Albany International Airport is asking for your help in locating the owners of a missing wedding album. Airport spokesperson Doug Myers believes the album was lost several years ago. As he sifted through the lost and found – as he does regularly – he came across the album. Now...
WNYT
Crossgates Mall begins permanent extended hours
New hours officially began Monday at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland. The mall’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday – and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Some places in...
WNYT
New program aims to boost Albany’s small businesses
A new program aims to help small businesses in Albany. The Small Business Vitality Assistance Program will invest $750,000 in Albany entrepreneurs and businesses. The money was made possible by the city of Albany’s $80 million American Rescue Plan Act Award. Businesses can qualify for up to $15,000 worth...
WNYT
New Salon opens in Saratoga County
There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
WNYT
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
WNYT
Troy firefighters, city, spar over ambulance
Firefighters in Troy are down an ambulance, after they say the city took one out of service. Now the city is finally responding. They say the ambulance was never supposed to run there overnight, permanently. It was just supposed to be there while a firehouse on Canal Avenue was renovated.
WNYT
We Salute You: Robert B. Cross Jr.
Please join us in saluting Marine Sergeant Robert B. Cross Jr. of Lexington, NY. He now lives in Niskayuna. He served four years active duty and two years reserve duty in the Marines. That includes time in the United States, Japan, and Lebanon. He was also part of the security...
WNYT
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
WNYT
Bethlehem school buses getting cameras on stop arms
The Bethlehem Central School District will start installing stop arm cameras on school buses. It’s all part of a new safety initiative, led by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. If a driver violates the required stop by passing around a bus, a camera will flash and send details of...
WNYT
Schenectady man accused of drunken driving at nearly 4x the legal limit
State police arrested a Schenectady man for allegedly driving while almost four times over the legal limit. David Jabaut, 30, drove off the road in Moreau Christmas night, say troopers. Jabaut was brought to Wilton for processing, where police say he recorded a .31 BAC. He was issued two tickets...
WNYT
New Berkshire County DA wants to bring wife as co-worker
A new district attorney is taking office Wednesday in Berkshire County. After securing a win in the primary over current District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Timothy Shugrue hopes to bring a special co-worker with him in his new position – his wife. Shugrue asked ethics officials if it was alright...
WNYT
Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing
Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
WNYT
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WNYT
Troy stabbing suspect gets new counsel
The man accused of stabbing two people with a steak knife in Troy was in court again on Tuesday morning. NewsChannel 13’s cameras were not allowed in court, but our crew was there as Maurice Jones was assigned a conflict defender as his counsel. His former public defender had...
WNYT
Albany water main break repaired after causing big mess
A water main break in Albany had to be repaired. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Allen Street, Pine Street and Cortland Street. Four houses were affected, and the water was shut off, says the water department, who adds there won’t be a boil water advisory.
WNYT
Man arrested after stealing a purse
A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a purse. State police say 26-year-old Sylvester Flora from Schenectady stole a purse and then went shopping and racked up more than $2,000 of unauthorized charges. Troopers say he’s now facing identity theft and larceny charges. He is now being held...
WNYT
Former Johnstown funeral director back in court over alleged mishandling of bodies
JOHNSTOWN — Brian Barnett was arraigned in Fulton County Court Tuesday afternoon on a 37-count indictment. Also in court were dozens of family members, some of whom had words for BarnetThe former director of the Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown came before Judge Michael Smrtic. Barnett is facing charges...
WNYT
Capital Region teen to attend MLB Umpire Development Camp
Kevin Bruno is a lover of baseball, but his dreams of making it to ‘The Show’ is a little different from most. He’s attending the Major League Baseball Umpire Prospect Development Camp after his talent was noticed by a league coordinator. Bruno has been a baseball umpire since he was a pre-teen, and was certified to umpire varsity and Sectional games before he graduated high school. Now, the La Salle Institute graduate has goals that separate him from most with those who aspire to call a game in the Big Leagues. Lexi Swatt has his story.
WNYT
Troy man charged with attempted murder in domestic incident
A man from Troy is now charged with attempted murder after a domestic incident in Delmar last February. A woman claims Zereem Williams, 21, fired a gun at her while she was driving away from the area of Kenwood Avenue. No one was hurt.
WNYT
Gun recovered after robbery
Albany police recovered a loaded handgun and they tell us it was found in possession by a twenty-two-year-old. Albany police tell us that a man reported he had been robbed on South Pearl Street Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police tell us the man was approached by a suspect and hit...
