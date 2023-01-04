Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
FOX Sports
New York Mets & Carlos Correa update and when a deal could be finalized | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the big non-news between the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. They believe Scott Boras and Correa have to give the Mets some assurances to get a deal done. Ben thinks a deal will be done shortly.
Yankees name Omar Minaya as senior adviser to baseball operations
Omar Minaya, former GM for the New York Mets, is joining the Yankees as a senior adviser in their baseball operations department, the team announced Thursday.
Yardbarker
Marlins Inquired About New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar
As we continue to await the outcome of the Mets' deal with Carlos Correa, New York could potentially trade their current third baseman if the deal goes through. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins inquired about Eduardo Escobar earlier in the offseason. However, with the Correa deal in...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: LA Still Looking to Fill One Major Position This Offseason
The Dodgers roster is almost set and ready for Opening Day — emphasis on the word almost. The Dodgers currently have six outfielders on the 40-man roster: Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, James Outman, Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca. You know what you're getting with Betts — he's...
Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office
The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department. Minaya is best known for his years running... The post Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carlos Correa posts photo of his son wearing 'I love NY' shirt, inspiring Mets hope
Carlos Correa posted a photo with his son Kylo, who was wearing an “I love New York” shirt that prompted more Mets hope that Correa is still going to sign.
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
CBS Sports
Yankees hire Omar Minaya in advisory role as front office refresh continues
The New York Yankees have added another veteran executive to their front office. The Yankees have hired former New York Mets GM Omar Minaya as an advisor to baseball operations, the team announced Thursday. The Yankees recently hired former San Francisco Giants GM Brian Sabean as an executive advisor. Minaya,...
Yardbarker
Mets gearing up for more additions after Carlos Correa deal processes
Should, or if it is truly only a matter of when the New York Mets inevitably sign prime free agent Carlos Correa, still expect Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler, and company to remain busy?. Whether it be shredding contracts through trades to remove stress from the Mets’ enormous payroll or, adding...
