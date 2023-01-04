The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department. Minaya is best known for his years running... The post Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO