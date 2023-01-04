ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach

More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker

Marlins Inquired About New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar

As we continue to await the outcome of the Mets' deal with Carlos Correa, New York could potentially trade their current third baseman if the deal goes through. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins inquired about Eduardo Escobar earlier in the offseason. However, with the Correa deal in...
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office

The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department. Minaya is best known for his years running... The post Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
