Crews clear downed trees across Sacramento as they brace for Wednesday's winter storm
SACRAMENTO – The powerful New Year's Eve storm caused widespread outages, massive flooding and downed trees across the Sacramento region.There have been no days off so far in the new year for Rodney Morgan."We've been working nonstop since Sunday," said Morgan, owner of City of Trees Professional Tree Care. "I'm hoping that the first storm would have taken care of the weak trees."His business has received back-to-back calls ever since Saturday's storm. The certified arborist explained there are some warning signs a tree may topple during a storm — one is to look to see if the ground is moving."You'll...
Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
Sacramento still dealing with backlog of downed tree calls. Many more expected in coming days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The very feature for which Sacramento gets its nickname haskept crews from the City of Trees busy the past few days. Since Sunday, the city’s public works department has responded to over 200 tree-related calls – so many calls that public works is getting help from the utilities department dealing with all the downed branches, toppled trees and blocked byways.
Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds
Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
Storm Watch | Sacramento official announces locations to shelter from weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For downtown Sacramento residents wanting to shelter from the high winds and heavy storm conditions forecasted this week, City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of available locations.
Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power
ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, and potentially damage homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving […]
Here's how much rain is flowing into reservoirs in Northern California
It has been a very wet week across Northern California. Since Dec. 30, downtown Sacramento has measured over 4 inches of rain. Many locations in the Foothills picked up 8 to 12 inches in that same timeframe. All of that rain has been flowing into reservoirs around the region and...
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 8:20am: Power outages remain widespread in the Mother Lode region. Some positive news, PG&E reports that the largest outage has now been restored, over 2,100 customers up the Highway 4 corridor. They lost electricity at 9:40pm on Wednesday. Avery Middle School earlier announced that classes would be canceled...
City of Sacramento opens two sandbag locations for residents
As another storm system reaches the Sacramento area, the City has opened two locations where resident can fill sandbags should they need them. The locations, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., are the South Area Corporation Yard (5730 24th St. ) and the North Area Corporation Yard (918 Del Paso Road).
Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding
PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
Fair Oaks family among those without power for nearly 3 days
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Hundreds of PG&E and SMUD electricity customers remain without power, nearly three days after a New Year’s Eve storm knocked it out. Jack DeLay is part of a 51-home outage in Fair Oaks that SMUD says is due to damaged equipment. His power has...
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA Today: PG&E and SMUD brace for more NorCal power outages, wind prompts Weather Alert Day, 2023 Blood Drive For Life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
