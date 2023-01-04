Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
GolfWRX
Patrick Cantlay splits from Titleist and another long-time sponsor
At this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions it’s been revealed that Patrick Cantlay is no longer working with two major sponsors. The 30-year-old was previously sponsored by Titleist but showed up to Maui with an all-black golf bag with no Titleist logo, per Golf’s Jonathan Wall. Cantlay will still be using the Titleist ProV1x golf ball, but it’s been reported on site that he’s been testing out different driver heads this week.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
Centre Daily
Justin Thomas Can’t Resist Subtle Jab at Journalist
Justin Thomas is known to joke around with his playing partners and friends, as demonstrated during last month’s iteration of The Match, where the floodgates were open for trash-talking and jabbing. But during his press conference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Wednesday, the reigning PGA Champion showed that he can poke fun at the media in the same manner.
Cantlay has no interest in LIV but sees benefit to PGA Tour
Patrick Cantlay has no interest in joining LIV Golf
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Check the yardage book: Kapalua's Plantation Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua’s Plantation Course, site of this week’s 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, was built in 1991 – the first course designed by the now-famous architecture duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The mountainous layout is ranked by Golfweek’s Best as the No....
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023. This event, which has been played since...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour resumes play this week after time off for holidays, and it begins the 2023 calendar year with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii. For the 25th time, this tournament will be played on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort. Below, we search for the best...
What Are the New Elevated Events on the PGA Tour, and How Large Will the Purses Be?
Which tournaments qualify as elevated events on the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule? The post What Are the New Elevated Events on the PGA Tour, and How Large Will the Purses Be? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TODAY.com
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
Golf.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Jon Rahm leads golf’s best as betting favorite
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off a new year on the PGA Tour, and according to the Tournament of Champions betting odds via BetMGM, a familiar face finds himself as the betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. Tournament of Champions odds: This week’s favorites.
Golf Glance: PGA Tour opens ’23 with ‘elevated’ TOC
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
GolfWRX
Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions
Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money
The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
Dawn of the designated-event era begins in Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — On the rolling hills of a former pineapple plantation in West Maui and amid an array of the state’s signature rainbows, 39 PGA Tour pros will begin a chase for a pot of gold at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course. With the flip of the...
