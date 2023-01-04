ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com

6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
GolfWRX

Patrick Cantlay splits from Titleist and another long-time sponsor

At this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions it’s been revealed that Patrick Cantlay is no longer working with two major sponsors. The 30-year-old was previously sponsored by Titleist but showed up to Maui with an all-black golf bag with no Titleist logo, per Golf’s Jonathan Wall. Cantlay will still be using the Titleist ProV1x golf ball, but it’s been reported on site that he’s been testing out different driver heads this week.
Centre Daily

Justin Thomas Can’t Resist Subtle Jab at Journalist

Justin Thomas is known to joke around with his playing partners and friends, as demonstrated during last month’s iteration of The Match, where the floodgates were open for trash-talking and jabbing. But during his press conference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Wednesday, the reigning PGA Champion showed that he can poke fun at the media in the same manner.
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf

It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
GolfWRX

Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions

Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
Axios

PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money

The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...

