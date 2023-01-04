ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNYT

NY gas tax break comes to an end

State gas taxes worth $0.16 per gallon resumed on Sunday after a six-month suspension. That could see that average price continue to rise – but Governor Kathy Hochul says resuming the tax is important. She says it brings in revenue that the state needs to maintain the roads. State...
WNYT

State lawmakers return to Albany for new legislative session

State lawmakers are back in Albany for the start of the legislative session. This is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first year as elected governor – and lawmakers have a busy agenda for the year ahead. Two of the big topics are housing and bail reform. Hochul promised to focus...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New NY state law bans PFAS in clothing

ALBANY – The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida

An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Brunswick family spots group of bobcats in backyard

A Brunswick family started Sunday – New Year’s Day – off with an unusual sight. A group of bobcats was spotted playing and fishing in their backyard. The bobcats were captured on video – safely – from inside. That’s something the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says is very important.
BRUNSWICK, NY
WNYT

New laws take effect as 2023 begins

Several new laws have taken effect now that we’re in 2023. Some are what you might expect, while others are a bit of a surprise. This will allow New Yorkers to be reimbursed for kidney and liver donations. It’s the first of its kind in the nation. There...

