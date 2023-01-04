Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
NY gas tax break comes to an end
State gas taxes worth $0.16 per gallon resumed on Sunday after a six-month suspension. That could see that average price continue to rise – but Governor Kathy Hochul says resuming the tax is important. She says it brings in revenue that the state needs to maintain the roads. State...
WNYT
State lawmakers return to Albany for new legislative session
State lawmakers are back in Albany for the start of the legislative session. This is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first year as elected governor – and lawmakers have a busy agenda for the year ahead. Two of the big topics are housing and bail reform. Hochul promised to focus...
WNYT
New NY state law bans PFAS in clothing
ALBANY – The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
WNYT
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
WNYT
Brunswick family spots group of bobcats in backyard
A Brunswick family started Sunday – New Year’s Day – off with an unusual sight. A group of bobcats was spotted playing and fishing in their backyard. The bobcats were captured on video – safely – from inside. That’s something the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says is very important.
WNYT
New laws take effect as 2023 begins
Several new laws have taken effect now that we’re in 2023. Some are what you might expect, while others are a bit of a surprise. This will allow New Yorkers to be reimbursed for kidney and liver donations. It’s the first of its kind in the nation. There...
WNYT
Schenectady man accused of drunken driving at nearly 4x the legal limit
State police arrested a Schenectady man for allegedly driving while almost four times over the legal limit. David Jabaut, 30, drove off the road in Moreau Christmas night, say troopers. Jabaut was brought to Wilton for processing, where police say he recorded a .31 BAC. He was issued two tickets...
WNYT
New Year’s domestic incident leads to assault charges in Fulton County
A Fulton County man is facing assault charges in a dispute that police say ended up with somebody getting hurt. Thomas Lamphear Jr., of Northampton, used a household item against his victim, say police. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening, say police. An order of protection has now been...
Comments / 0