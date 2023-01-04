ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Embattled rep George Santos votes for McCarthy in Speaker race

By Sarah Polus
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOfl4_0k2c13sM00

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday cast his vote in support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker, though rebels in the party pledged to block McCarthy’s bid for the speakership.

A group of 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy in the first round of voting, leaving him well below the 218-vote threshold needed to secure the position. The House will now move to multiple ballots in the Speaker’s contest for the first time since 1923.

Santos tweeted last month that he would support McCarthy for speaker, and confirmed his plans to reporters earlier Tuesday, per Politico .

Santos, who flipped a House seat for the GOP, has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks after confessing to fabricating parts of his work, personal and educational history. Among his false statements were his claims of graduating from New York’s Baruch College, being a “proud” Jewish-American and working with prominent financial firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that … We do stupid things in life,” Santos told the New York Post.

However, he still hoped to be sworn into Congress, which can’t occur until a speaker is chosen. McCarthy has largely avoided commenting on the Santos scandal.

The embattled House member is facing blowback on many levels, as both local and feder al officials have launched investigations into him and many lawmakers have called for his resignation or a new election.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy

GOP Reps. Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) on Tuesday officially came out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, piling onto the California Republican’s increasingly complicated path to securing the gavel. Bishop and Boebert, who had both been withholding support from McCarthy in hopes of securing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Biden knocks ‘embarrassing’ House Speaker vote

President Biden on Wednesday called it “embarrassing” that the vote for House Speaker is “taking so long” following three ballots the day before in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to cinch the leadership post, leaving the new Congress in limbo. “It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Week

Kevin McCarthy keeps losing speaker votes. Here's what happens next.

After months of speculation, horse-trading, and acute grievance-airing, outgoing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure a first, second, and third-round vote to become the next speaker of the House on Tuesday, ending 100 years of congressional precedent and throwing his party's narrow majority into chaos as Republicans scramble to address a growing schism from its rightmost flank. Here's everything you need to know: What's happened so far? With 19 Republicans voting against him in the first- and second-round ballots, and 20 on the third ballot, McCarthy's hopes for a quick confirmation were dashed Tuesday by a small but influential pocket of far-right members of...
OHIO STATE
qcnews.com

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
WAVY News 10

15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following Gloucester homicide

15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs. ODU's Ben Stanley is hoping to make a difference for the Monarchs. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday.
NORFOLK, VA
New York Post

Lawmakers barred from classified national security briefings during speaker impasse

The ongoing impasse in the vote for House speaker has left Republican and Democratic lawmakers unable to discuss or be briefed on sensitive national security matters, raising concerns about a lack of legislative oversight. The House can’t conduct any other business until a speaker is chosen — including swearing in members-elect, which vests them with the ability to receive sensitive information. “I’m informed by House security that technically, I don’t have a clearance,” Rep.-elect Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) told reporters Thursday.  “I’m a member of the Intel Committee. I’m on the Armed Services Committee, and I can’t meet in the SCIF to conduct essential...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in marathon voting Tuesday to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up appeared first on KESQ.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
SALUDA, VA
WAVY News 10

Raskin says nailing Trump on alleged crimes ‘would not be that satisfying’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who served on the now-defunct Jan. 6 committee that referred former President Trump for criminal charges, said on Wednesday that nailing the former president on his various alleged crimes “would not be that satisfying.” “We’re talking about a pathetic, old man, a coward,” Raskin told Andy Slavitt, a former official in […]
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy