New Berlin man, last seen in Wisconsin Dells on New Year's Eve, found dead in Wisconsin River

Wisconsin Dells authorities found the body of a missing 37-year-old New Berlin man in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.

Haas was last seen around midnight Jan. 1 in the city's downtown. Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker said that "foul play is not suspected" in a news release.

Wisconsin Dells police received a welfare check request around 4 p.m. New Year's Day for Haas.

Police searched for Haas that evening and the next day by pinging his cellphone data. The search led them to a "wooded area" along the Wisconsin River, where they used a police K9 and a drone.

"This area has steep cliffs and ravines," Brinker said. "Due to the difficult and dangerous terrain, search operations were suspended over the hours of darkness."

Brinker said the department asked for assistance from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sauk County Sheriff's Department and the Kilbourn Fire Department before resuming operations Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Haas was found dead in the Wisconsin River, Brinker said.

The investigation is still active, Brinker said.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

