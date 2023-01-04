Read full article on original website
Pharmacies Can Now Fill Medication Abortion Prescriptions Under New FDA Rules
Medication abortion uses two different drugs — in combination or alone — that induce abortion.
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
The FDA Just Changed Its Rules on the Abortion Pill. What Does That Actually Mean?
Pharmacies will now be allowed to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to patients with a prescription, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. It’s a move that will further expand access to abortion for some—but not for those living in states with near-total abortion bans. “There are...
You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy
As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
Some major pharmacies are planning to dispense abortion pills, but not in every state
After a change to US Food and Drug Administration rules, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they plan to seek certification to distribute abortion pills where legally allowed.
Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review
As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules
Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
FDA expands availability of abortion pills
Washington — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women pick up the medicine in person. Tuesday's action formally updates the drug's labeling to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense the pills, so long as they complete a certification process. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. Women can get a prescription via telehealth consultation with...
Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
Two major pharmacies say they plan to offer medication abortions. Here’s what that could mean.
Medication abortion is poised to become more easily available in states where it is legal, after the country’s two biggest retail pharmacy chains said they will take steps to offer it in the wake of new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration. The guidance, released Tuesday night, for...
Dozens of states see new laws on abortion, minimum wage take effect in 2023
New abortion laws and minimum wage amounts are taking effect in dozens of states across the country after the U.S. entered 2023 on Sunday. New drug policies are also coming.
FDA Says Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change on Tuesday that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. Before now, patients could only get this two-drug medication through clinics, doctors and a handful of mail-order pharmacies. Two companies that make...
Abortion pills should be easier to get. That doesn't mean that they will be
Half of all U.S. abortions are medically induced through a two-pill regimen that requires a prescription but does not involve surgery. And since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, rates are expected to increase. Now, a permanent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies...
Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife
Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
FDA's policy change for abortion inducing drugs won't affect Ohioans
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies, to dispense pills that are commonly used in medication abortions. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. But this...
More women seek permanent contraception after Supreme Court abortion decision
More women are asking about permanent contraception in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated a federal right to abortion, according to the Southern California medical system.
