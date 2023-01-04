ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WA

q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bremerton teen collects 7,000 toys to donate to children's hospitals

BREMERTON, Wash. — For the seventh year in a row, 13-year-old Zach Darner from Bremerton led a group of kids in collecting toys to donate to western Washington hospitals. This past year, they collected 7,018 toys, which they distributed to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, Mary Ridge Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
BREMERTON, WA
KING-5

This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long

SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

WSDOT captures cougar using I-90 wildlife undercrossing

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation was able to capture a cougar using the I-90 wildlife undercrossing, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. According to WSDOT, it’s the second cougar that’s used the undercrossing structures. So far in 2023, a couple coyotes and...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Wednesday

Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug addiction," said Derek Carlile,...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A damaged monument that honors the death place of a Nisqually Indian chief in Lakewood has been restored. The marker was removed from its foundation the week of Dec. 25 and sat damaged on its side. The city of Lakewood said its crews got the four-ton...
LAKEWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant

The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter

Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Snohomish County bird watchers prepare for Christmas Bird Count

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Bird watchers in Snohomish County are preparing to ring in the new year with a new census aimed at counting our local wild bird population. The National Audubon Society administers the tradition that dates back to 1900 when an ornithologist proposed a new holiday tradition that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. The Christmas Bird Count is now the longest running community science survey in North America.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

KING 5

