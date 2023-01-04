Read full article on original website
Small business in Monroe loses entire flock to the bird flu
The Washington State Department Of Agriculture came out on Dec. 28 to test the birds, and the results came back positive for bird flu. Per federal policy, their entire flock was euthanized, which included 174 ducks and four geese.
KGW
Avian flu, supply shortages driving up the cost of eggs locally and nationwide
REDMOND, Wash. — Fewer eggs and higher prices have been a growing trend in western Washington. This comes with the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds have been affected by the Avian Flu across the country this past year.
Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees
RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months...
Washington farmers hope for USDA investment aimed at fighting climate change
STANWOOD, Wash. — When second-generation cattle rancher Jim Anderson thinks of the impact his farm has on climate change, two things come to mind. "Fuel and feed are two of our highest inputs," said Anderson, who owns 80 cows on his 74-acre ranch, the Triple A Cattle Company in Stanwood.
DNA hit found in Yakama Reservation cold case, but dozens more still missing
It’s been 35 years since Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman went missing from the Yakama Reservation and 14 years since her remains were found west of White Swan, but her identity has only just been confirmed using DNA. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said when the human remains were found back in 2008, Daisy was on the list of possible matches and...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
Bremerton teen collects 7,000 toys to donate to children's hospitals
BREMERTON, Wash. — For the seventh year in a row, 13-year-old Zach Darner from Bremerton led a group of kids in collecting toys to donate to western Washington hospitals. This past year, they collected 7,018 toys, which they distributed to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, Mary Ridge Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
KXLY
WSDOT captures cougar using I-90 wildlife undercrossing
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation was able to capture a cougar using the I-90 wildlife undercrossing, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. According to WSDOT, it’s the second cougar that’s used the undercrossing structures. So far in 2023, a couple coyotes and...
5 things to know Wednesday
Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug addiction," said Derek Carlile,...
Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A damaged monument that honors the death place of a Nisqually Indian chief in Lakewood has been restored. The marker was removed from its foundation the week of Dec. 25 and sat damaged on its side. The city of Lakewood said its crews got the four-ton...
myeverettnews.com
Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant
The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
Downed trees hit home, cars, power lines across western Washington amid Wind Advisory
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that was extended for east Puget Sound lowlands. Crews are at the scene of a Sammamish home Thursday...
myedmondsnews.com
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter
Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
Snohomish County bird watchers prepare for Christmas Bird Count
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Bird watchers in Snohomish County are preparing to ring in the new year with a new census aimed at counting our local wild bird population. The National Audubon Society administers the tradition that dates back to 1900 when an ornithologist proposed a new holiday tradition that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. The Christmas Bird Count is now the longest running community science survey in North America.
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
