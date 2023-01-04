ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rumblings at Atlanta City Hall over choices for leadership positions

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEo1V_0k2bzL4r00

ATLANTA — There are rumblings at Atlanta City Hall about leadership positions.

New committee chairs were selected and no African-American women were selected.

“We were really, really shocked that the diversity piece was missing,” council member Andrea Boone told Channel 2 Action News.

Boone is one of the senior members on the council, but doesn’t have a leadership role for 2023.

Council president Doug Shipman, who decides the chairman positions, didn’t select Boone, Keisha Waites or Marci Overstreet to be committee chairs.

Black women make up at 51% of Atlanta’s population.

“Black women should always be represented, especially if we have a seat at the table,” Overstreet said. “And we actually do.”

Channel 2 Action News spoke with council president Shipman, and Tuesday morning he said in a text message, “Given the concerns raised within the council and across the community, I am making a change in the committee chair assignments for 2023. Committee member Overstreet will continue serving as chair of the zoning committee.”

“This is so much bigger than peeling one of us off from the other. This is about Black women, this is about the city, this is about the health, equality and vitality of Atlanta, Georgia,” Boone said.

Council president Shipman did not explain why he removed the women from those positions, but the council president often rotates the chairs of those committees.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area

(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy