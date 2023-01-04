McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns

Read full article on original website
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump…
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
The fate of Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is hanging by a thread as a group of nearly 20 House GOP lawmakers voted against him for the top spot on the first ballot to become Speaker. While the vote has not been closed, the results point to the level of opposition to a McCarthy Speakership within…
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Kevin McCarthy Can’t Stop Losing House Speakership Votes
Kevin McCarthy really, really, really wants to be speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s not coming. The 118th Congress began on Tuesday, and though Republicans won control of the chamber last November, a not-insignificant portion of the party remains steadfastly opposed to giving McCarthy the gavel. McCarthy has lost three consecutive speakership ballots, with 19 Republicans opposing him on the first two, and 20 on the third. Rep. Byron Donalds joined the 19 other defectors to vote against McCarthy on the third ballot, which means McCarthy is drifting even further away from securing the majority necessary. Here’s the full list...
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
Kevin McCarthy Flops Again On Second Day Of House Speaker Votes
Despite coming up short so far, the California Republican can try again as many times as he wants.
McCarthy fails and fails again: GOP stalemate on new speaker
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. Pressure was...
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
Hanford Sentinel
Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday will present the nation's second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election. The White House announced on Thursday that...
US House fails to elect new speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi as Kevin McCarthy falls short in voting
The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.A newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress.Representatives refused to elect Mr McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning for the night.“Today, is it the day I wanted to have? No. I mean there is a lot of things we wanted to do,” Mr McCarthy said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How travel by car or train lets you see Texas | Travel SmartExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlashKellyanne Conway reveals the one person on Earth that Donald Trump is scared of
D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage
WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […] The post D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CBS affiliate investigating anti-Trump email sent from station account: ‘Get busy getting ready for prison’
Missouri's KRCG is under fire for an email blasting former President Trump, sparking an internal investigation by the Sinclair Broadcasting Group-owned station.
Estate of Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 riot files lawsuit against former President Trump
The estate of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a wrongful death suit ahead of the two-year anniversary of the riot at the United States Capitol.
Hanford Sentinel
What happened to equal justice for all? | Guest Commentary
The guest editorial in the Dec. 30 edition entitled "Trump indictment could damage democracy" causes me to wonder what our nation has become. The Wall Street Journal asks, what is this supposed to accomplish? The simple answer is that it proves no one is above the law. Everyone from the poorest to the richest and most powerful, including an ex-President of the United States, will receive the same treatment under the enforcement of the law.
Hanford Sentinel
Remember the hysteria over Trump's tax returns? | Byron York
On Dec. 30, as Washington shut down for the Christmas-New Year holidays and Republicans prepared to take over the House of Representatives, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, in their final days of power, released copies of former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Democratic...
