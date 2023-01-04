Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two children and another adult inside has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital. The highway patrol says he’s suspected of intentionally driving off the cliff.

One adult, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s not clear if they are all related.

