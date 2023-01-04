Read full article on original website
Climate Action Plan goes before La Crosse city council in January meetings
A new year may bring a new sense of urgency to the issue of fighting climate change in western Wisconsin. During its January meetings, the La Crosse city council will consider a Climate Action Plan which could lead to more earth-friendly policies within the next decade. City environmental planner Lewis...
Nine people running for four La Crosse school board seats; nine other people seek spots on La Crosse city council
There are so many candidates for the La Crosse school board this year, they’ll need a February primary to narrow the field. Nine people have filed papers for the four seats that will be on the April ballot. That means just one contender will be eliminated in next month’s primary vote.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political scientist Dr. Tim Dale breaks down US House Speaker “debacle”
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, stopped in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
La Crosse TALK PM: State Rep. Jill Billings on Legislature getting back together after 10 months off and a look back at 2022
First show of 2023, so we recap 2022 one last time with WIZM’s Brad Williams — some of the biggest themes of the year will continue on in the area through this and next year. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM...
Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair
The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
Two new elected officials in La Crosse County are sworn in
La Crosse County’s new sheriff and clerk of courts have taken office. Sheriff John Siegel and clerk Tammy Pedretti won their jobs in the November election, and both took the oath of office on Tuesday. Judge Scott Horne presided over the ceremony. Pedretti won the fall election against Kelly...
Greengrass to seek negotiated plea in fatal confrontation at La Crosse apartment building
An 18-year-old, charged with attempted murder in a deadly gunfire incident, could enter a negotiated plea soon. Jackson Greengrass was one of two people shot last May outside a 7th Street apartment building in La Crosse. The other shooting victim, 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, was killed. Greengrass is accused of threatening...
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
