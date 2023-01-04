ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are AEDs required at West Virginia sporting events?

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, people are learning the importance of automated external defibrillator devices, or AEDs.

In West Virginia, it is required that an AED and an emergency action plan be at a school event, according to House Bill 4497 , better known as The Alex Miller Law.

According to the bill, it was passed on March 7, 2020, and was enacted 90 days later.

The text of the bill says it is in honor of Roane County football player Alex Miller , who died during a school football game.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

