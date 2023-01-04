Read full article on original website
Pitt vs Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Defend Undefeated ACC Record
The Pitt Panthers hope to remain undefeated in the ACC tonight after welcoming No. 11 Virginia to the Petersen Events Center.
Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova
WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
Louisville Succumbs to Syracuse, Remain Winless in ACC Play
The Cardinals held a slim lead for most of second half before the Orange finally got over the hump
DAYTON 76, SAINT JOSEPH'S 56
Percentages: FG .313, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Reynolds 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Winborne 1-3, Brown 1-6, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 5 (Brown 3, Reynolds 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Amzil315-100-01-43211. Camara354-85-72-76014. Holmes358-124-43-123220.
RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79
Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
WINTHROP 82, PRESBYTERIAN 72
Percentages: FG .483, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (McCormack 3-6, James 1-2, Forrest 1-6, Stewart 0-1, Barnett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ard, Barnett). Turnovers: 14 (Barnett 4, Reddish-Rhone 4, Forrest 3, Ard, James, McCormack). Steals: 5 (Ard 2, Barnett, James, Reddish-Rhone). Technical Fouls:...
CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
Percentages: FG .395, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paul 3-5, Saric 2-3, Wainright 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Craig 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Lee 0-2, Payne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Lee). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 3, Payne 3, Biyombo, Bridges,...
Early enrollee freshman Cassandre Prosper fitting right in for Notre Dame WBB
Notre Dame women's basketball freshman early enrollee Cassandre Prosper has already played a role for the Fighting Irish.
Davis, Bacot combine for 48; UNC beats Wake Forest 88-79
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes.
Classical’s big third quarter not enough
LYNN — A heroic comeback fell short as Classical’s boys basketball team lost to Everett 49-44 at Classical High on Thursday. Despite a turnover frenzy in the first half and the Rams down 22-12 at halftime, Classical regrouped and put together a strong third quarter to outscore Everett 24-13 and take a one-point lead heading The post Classical’s big third quarter not enough appeared first on Itemlive.
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
Pitt vs Virginia Cavaliers Preview
Head Coach: Tony Bennett (14th season) 2021 Season: 21-14 (12-8, 6th in ACC) Top Players: F Jayden Gardner (12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg) G Kihei Clark (11.5 ppg, 5.8 apg), G Armaan Franklin (10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg) Last meeting: UVA 66 Pitt 61 on 1/19/22. Virginia had an uncharacteristically high 14...
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State
The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
Clemson, off to best ACC start since ’96-97, beats Va. Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night. Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hasn’t won its first four in conference play since the...
Tyson leads Clemson against Virginia Tech
Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson's 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in...
