New York Post

Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova

WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

DAYTON 76, SAINT JOSEPH'S 56

Percentages: FG .313, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Reynolds 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Winborne 1-3, Brown 1-6, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 5 (Brown 3, Reynolds 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Amzil315-100-01-43211. Camara354-85-72-76014. Holmes358-124-43-123220.
DAYTON, OH
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79

Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Bakersfield Californian

WINTHROP 82, PRESBYTERIAN 72

Percentages: FG .483, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (McCormack 3-6, James 1-2, Forrest 1-6, Stewart 0-1, Barnett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ard, Barnett). Turnovers: 14 (Barnett 4, Reddish-Rhone 4, Forrest 3, Ard, James, McCormack). Steals: 5 (Ard 2, Barnett, James, Reddish-Rhone). Technical Fouls:...
ROCK HILL, SC
Bakersfield Californian

CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

Percentages: FG .395, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paul 3-5, Saric 2-3, Wainright 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Craig 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Lee 0-2, Payne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Lee). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 3, Payne 3, Biyombo, Bridges,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Itemlive.com

Classical’s big third quarter not enough

LYNN — A heroic comeback fell short as Classical’s boys basketball team lost to Everett 49-44 at Classical High on Thursday.  Despite a turnover frenzy in the first half and the Rams down 22-12 at halftime, Classical regrouped and put together a strong third quarter to outscore Everett 24-13 and take a one-point lead heading The post Classical’s big third quarter not enough appeared first on Itemlive.
EVERETT, MA
chatsports.com

Pitt vs Virginia Cavaliers Preview

Head Coach: Tony Bennett (14th season) 2021 Season: 21-14 (12-8, 6th in ACC) Top Players: F Jayden Gardner (12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg) G Kihei Clark (11.5 ppg, 5.8 apg), G Armaan Franklin (10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg) Last meeting: UVA 66 Pitt 61 on 1/19/22. Virginia had an uncharacteristically high 14...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State

The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Tyson leads Clemson against Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson's 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in...
CLEMSON, SC

