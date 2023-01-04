Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
DPPD substations back online after several outages near Cozad
COZAD, Neb. -- Ice and wind caused several people in central Nebraska to lose power, but Dawson Public Power District says the problem should be resolved. At approximately 3:30 p.m. CT, ice and wind caused a transmission line fault in the Cozad area, DPPD officials said. There were also outages in the Farnam area south of Cozad.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NebraskaTV
First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan
KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
News Channel Nebraska
Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm
KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
KSNB Local4
The benign weather we had today turns ominous tomorrow morning
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Happy New Year! Benign weather to start off the new year. However, the weather turns ominous early tomorrow morning as a potent winter storm moves in overnight affecting western areas just after midnight and then reaching south central spots just before sunrise. This evening will be cloudy and quiet. No travel troubles for your plans this evening and later tonight. It’s when we get into the early morning hours tomorrow is when things will begin to get dicey. For this evening and the rest of the overnight you can expect cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to low to mid 30s south.
KSNB Local4
Could skill-based gaming affect a casino in Grand Island?
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Board of Commissioners started the process of looking into taxing the revenue of skill-based cash devices Tuesday morning. Most casino slot machines are built on chance but in skill games, the outcome is more dependent on the skills of the user. Another difference is casino games are subject to taxes, whereas skill-based gaming machines are not.
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Kearney Hub
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
