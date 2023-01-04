Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
St. Paul girls basketball: Lady Cards win two games at Yoakum Tournament
YOAKUM — The Lady Cardinals split four games at the Yoakum Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic Tournament with wins over Victoria West junior varsity and Caldwell, and fell short to Yoakum and Lexington to finish sixth overall.St. Paul 32, Victoria West JV 24 Riley Mozisek bagged a dozen points as the Lady Cardinals grinded out a 32-24 win over the Victoria West junior varsity in the first game for the…
Hoops Roundup: Onaway, Inland Lakes boys stay unbeaten in Ski Valley
CENTRAL LAKE – Jadin Mix is starting to find his offensive groove. And when he's in the groove, that’s bad news for a lot of opponents – especially in the Ski Valley Conference. The Onaway junior guard was at it again on Tuesday night, pouring in a...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67
Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
Percentages: FG .500, FT .757. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Morant 2-5, Bane 2-6, T.Jones 2-6, Z.Williams 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Roddy 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Aldama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Brooks, Tillman). Turnovers: 14 (Z.Williams 4, Adams...
Bakersfield Californian
RICHMOND 73, GEORGE WASHINGTON 63
Percentages: FG .410, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, Lindo, Samuels). Turnovers: 7 (Bishop 3, Lindo 2, Brown, Edwards). Steals: 6 (Dean 3, Lindo 2, Harris). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70
Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
Bakersfield Californian
NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60
PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
Bakersfield Californian
RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79
Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
Loyer’s 3 lifts No. 1 Purdue 71-69 over No. 24 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41...
Metro News
North Marion starts strong, never looks back in runaway win over Buckhannon-Upshur
RACHEL, W.Va. — Veteran North Marion girls basketball coach Michael Parrish felt as though his team had made the most of extended time between games leading up to Wednesday’s matchup with Buckhannon-Upshur. Still, with the Huskies playing for the first time since December 22, Parrish wasn’t exactly sure...
