Ypsilanti, MI

lavacacountytoday.com

St. Paul girls basketball: Lady Cards win two games at Yoakum Tournament

YOAKUM — The Lady Cardinals split four games at the Yoakum Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic Tournament with wins over Victoria West junior varsity and Caldwell, and fell short to Yoakum and Lexington to finish sixth overall.St. Paul 32, Victoria West JV 24 Riley Mozisek bagged a dozen points as the Lady Cardinals grinded out a 32-24 win over the Victoria West junior varsity in the first game for the…
SAINT PAUL, TX
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67

Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

Percentages: FG .500, FT .757. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Morant 2-5, Bane 2-6, T.Jones 2-6, Z.Williams 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Roddy 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Aldama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Brooks, Tillman). Turnovers: 14 (Z.Williams 4, Adams...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 73, GEORGE WASHINGTON 63

Percentages: FG .410, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, Lindo, Samuels). Turnovers: 7 (Bishop 3, Lindo 2, Brown, Edwards). Steals: 6 (Dean 3, Lindo 2, Harris). Technical...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70

Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60

PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
NORFOLK, VA
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79

Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Bakersfield Californian

CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
CLEVELAND, OH

