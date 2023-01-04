Read full article on original website
Boys’ HS basketball rewind: Hough stuns West Charlotte, and adding star player soon
Spurred by big night from Rashad McCormick, the Huskies pulled away from West Charlotte in the fourth quarter
Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova
WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
247Sports
How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday
It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
Bakersfield Californian
RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79
RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115
Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115
Bakersfield Californian
RICHMOND 73, GEORGE WASHINGTON 63
RICHMOND 73, GEORGE WASHINGTON 63
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70
Bakersfield Californian
DAYTON 76, SAINT JOSEPH'S 56
DAYTON 76, SAINT JOSEPH'S 56
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67
NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67
Bakersfield Californian
CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58
CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
Bakersfield Californian
WINTHROP 82, PRESBYTERIAN 72
WINTHROP 82, PRESBYTERIAN 72
Davis, Bacot combine for 48; UNC beats Wake Forest 88-79
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes.
FOX Sports
Johnson leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game
Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jamal Johnson scored 21 points in Chattanooga's 80-51 win against the Mercer Bears. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 4-4 record in games decided...
FOX Sports
Hien and Furman host Citadel
Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman's 79-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins have gone 8-1 at home. Furman is fifth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per...
247Sports
What to expect, how to watch as ECU welcomes UCF to Minges
East Carolina's men's basketball team will try and make it two a row in conference play and end a long losing streak against league foe UCF when it hosts the Knights on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena inside Minges Coliseum. The game between the Pirates and Knights is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+.
Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60
NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
