It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO