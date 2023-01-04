ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New York Post

Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova

WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

Percentages: FG .500, FT .757. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Morant 2-5, Bane 2-6, T.Jones 2-6, Z.Williams 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Roddy 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Aldama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Brooks, Tillman). Turnovers: 14 (Z.Williams 4, Adams...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

Percentages: FG .395, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paul 3-5, Saric 2-3, Wainright 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Craig 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Lee 0-2, Payne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Lee). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 3, Payne 3, Biyombo, Bridges,...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday

It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
DURHAM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79

Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115

Percentages: FG .404, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Muscala 3-4, Dort 3-6, Joe 3-6, K.Williams 2-2, Waters III 2-5, Giddey 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Waters III). Turnovers: 9 (Giddey 3, Gilgeous-Alexander...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 73, GEORGE WASHINGTON 63

Percentages: FG .410, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, Lindo, Samuels). Turnovers: 7 (Bishop 3, Lindo 2, Brown, Edwards). Steals: 6 (Dean 3, Lindo 2, Harris). Technical...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70

Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

DAYTON 76, SAINT JOSEPH'S 56

Percentages: FG .313, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Reynolds 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Winborne 1-3, Brown 1-6, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 5 (Brown 3, Reynolds 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Amzil315-100-01-43211. Camara354-85-72-76014. Holmes358-124-43-123220.
DAYTON, OH
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67

Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Bakersfield Californian

CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
Bakersfield Californian

WINTHROP 82, PRESBYTERIAN 72

Percentages: FG .483, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (McCormack 3-6, James 1-2, Forrest 1-6, Stewart 0-1, Barnett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ard, Barnett). Turnovers: 14 (Barnett 4, Reddish-Rhone 4, Forrest 3, Ard, James, McCormack). Steals: 5 (Ard 2, Barnett, James, Reddish-Rhone). Technical Fouls:...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Sports

Johnson leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jamal Johnson scored 21 points in Chattanooga's 80-51 win against the Mercer Bears. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 4-4 record in games decided...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FOX Sports

Hien and Furman host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman's 79-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins have gone 8-1 at home. Furman is fifth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per...
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

What to expect, how to watch as ECU welcomes UCF to Minges

East Carolina's men's basketball team will try and make it two a row in conference play and end a long losing streak against league foe UCF when it hosts the Knights on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena inside Minges Coliseum. The game between the Pirates and Knights is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60

NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
RALEIGH, NC

