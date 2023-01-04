Read full article on original website
Related
Father of 4 who died in scaffolding accident was joyful, happy, family says
Jesús “Chuy” Olivares was identified as the third victim who died Monday in a scaffolding accident in Dilworth. He was a very devoted father to his four kids, with the youngest just turning one year old. Olivares was a very joyful, happy man who loved life, his...
WBTV
Mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari indicted by grand jury
Dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range near property. A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line. Twin of Charlotte girl killed in crash continues to raise...
kiss951.com
Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023
Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Friends, brothers, fathers: The men who died in the Dilworth scaffolding collapse
CHARLOTTE — It’s been two days since scaffolding collapsed at a Dilworth construction site, resulting in the deaths of three construction workers and hurting two others. The workers were killed after falling 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at the construction site, which is on East Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue.
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
WBTV
Charlotte Museum of History’s ‘Twelfth Night’ putting ‘spirit’ into holiday’s end
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday and Friday nights really do signal the end of the holiday season. And while that may make some people sad, others are ready to do more celebrating. Staff at the Charlotte Museum of History are gearing up for the “Twelfth Night” event. Twelfth...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
WBTV
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
WBTV
Twin who lost sister in car crash raises thousands to combat drunk driving, keep her memory alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2021, Mallory Stokes started the Mia Stokes Foundation after her twin sister, Mia, was killed in a car crash. It was almost three years ago, on February 7th, that Mallory lost her twin sister in a car accident in Spartanburg County. An accused drunk driver crashed into the car with four friends inside.
WBTV
Mega Mommy March aims to unite community, push to end gun violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an alarming year regarding the number of homicides across Charlotte in 2022, the focus this year is to start off with a message: enough is enough. “We need everybody at the beginning of the year to take a stance,” said Sevhn Robinson, founder of Mommies...
WBTV
DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman
Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road. Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink. Not only are the dumpsters overflowing, but the ground is covered as well. Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers. Updated: 8 hours...
WBTV
Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a hiring event Thursday in an effort to recruit more bus drivers. The shortage of bus drivers has been going on for a couple of years now and the district wants those who may be interested to know there are some good benefits that come with the job.
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
Man who died in scaffolding accident was ‘so genuine,’ friend says
CHARLOTTE — A man who died Monday in a scaffolding accident was full of energy and loved to skateboard, a friend told Channel 9. “He was so genuine, loving, goofy,” said Juan Donado, a friend. “He made everyone laugh. Great, energetic guy, and I’ll always remember him as that.”
Comments / 0