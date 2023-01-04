ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

kiss951.com

Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023

Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mega Mommy March aims to unite community, push to end gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an alarming year regarding the number of homicides across Charlotte in 2022, the focus this year is to start off with a message: enough is enough. “We need everybody at the beginning of the year to take a stance,” said Sevhn Robinson, founder of Mommies...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman

Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road. Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink. Not only are the dumpsters overflowing, but the ground is covered as well. Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers. Updated: 8 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC

