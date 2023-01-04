Read full article on original website
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Outgoing Rep. Peter Meijer issues parting warning to Republicans
Outgoing Michigan Republican Congressman Peter Meijer warns that by embracing conspiracy theories, the right is giving Democrats a "tangible advantage" with voters.
GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy wasn’t giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth votes produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a nighttime session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 — amid shouting and crowding — to adjourn for the night. “No deal yet,” McCarthy said shortly before that as he left a lengthy closed-door dinnertime meeting with key holdouts and his own allies. “But a lot of progress.” No progress at all was evident though the day of vote after vote after vote as Republicans tried to elevate McCarthy into the top job. The ballots produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
McCarthy fails again to win speakership: House stalemate
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pressure mounting, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty for a third day Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. McCarthy lost...
House elections spotlight divisions in Republican Party, expert says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win over enough Republicans for a second day Wednesday, leaving the House without a speaker. The House voted to adjourn until noon Thursday. McCarthy has come up short after six rounds of voting over two days because of...
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
Democrats supporting a moderate Republican as speaker would be 'mature,' 'patriotic': WaPo columnist
On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. called on House Democrats to support a “moderate” conservative like Fred Upton as Speaker of the House.
Democrats gloat after House GOP majority fails to elect speaker for first time in 100 years
House Democrats on Tuesday took to Twitter for victory laps after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earned votes from all 212 members of the House Democratic Caucus, besting California Representative Kevin McCarthy in the first failed vote to elect a House Speaker since 1923. Both Mr Jeffries and Mr McCarthy, the longtime House GOP leader, failed to earn an outright majority of the 434 members who were present and voting on the first day of the 118th Congress. Of the 222 House Republicans, 19 of them — more than four times the four-member cushion Mr McCarthy could lose and still...
House speaker election enters 3rd day; McCarthy pressured to ‘figure out’ a deal
House Republicans are at a crossroads as leader Kevin McCarthy has failed over and over again to become House speaker, but he remains determined to persuade enough conservative holdouts to vote for him and end the stalemate.
District Representative talks votes for Speaker of the House
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at our top stories. Stabenow announces she will not run for re-election. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she will not be running for re-election as Senator. Church-goers devastated after bell stolen. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Members of Second...
Republican stalemate over House speaker continues
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy made new concessions to try and win over party holdouts to vote for him for House speaker. But far-right members appeared unmoved. Nikole Killion has the latest.
Justin Amash touts himself as ‘alternative, independent choice’ for House speaker
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the Republican-controlled U.S. House votes on its next speaker, one familiar person in Michigan politics has inserted himself into the debate: former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash. Amash, a Republican turned Libertarian who represented Grand Rapids in Congress from 2011 to 2021, took to Twitter...
5 Michigan legislators told Trump campaign they’d support false electors, according to Jan. 6 documents
When the campaign of former president Donald Trump called Michigan legislators in December 2020 asking if they’d support a slate of alternate electors who’d vote for then-President Donald Trump — despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory — five reportedly said yes. That’s according to documents released...
