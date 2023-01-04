Joel Klatt discussed the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU is looking to be the first team to start the season unranked in the preseason AP poll and win a national title since Georgia Tech in 1990. Joel discussed how TCU's offense is balanced. On defense they are tough and fast. The defense had two pick sixes and 4 sacks against Michigan in the semifinal game.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO