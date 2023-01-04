ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Sports

Will TCU be the unranked team in the preseason AP Poll to beat Georgia? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU is looking to be the first team to start the season unranked in the preseason AP poll and win a national title since Georgia Tech in 1990. Joel discussed how TCU's offense is balanced. On defense they are tough and fast. The defense had two pick sixes and 4 sacks against Michigan in the semifinal game.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70

Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

Percentages: FG .500, FT .757. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Morant 2-5, Bane 2-6, T.Jones 2-6, Z.Williams 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Roddy 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Aldama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Brooks, Tillman). Turnovers: 14 (Z.Williams 4, Adams...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115

OKLAHOMA CITY (115) Dort 3-11 4-4 13, Jal.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Jay.Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Giddey 7-17 0-0 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-19 17-18 33, Waters III 2-5 0-0 6, Muscala 3-4 2-2 11, K.Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Joe 3-6 4-5 13, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-89 28-31 115.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bakersfield Californian

NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60

PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
NORFOLK, VA
Bakersfield Californian

Richmond 73, George Washington 63

GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-8) Dean 4-4 0-0 8, Lindo 5-7 0-0 12, Adams 3-13 0-0 6, Bishop 9-22 6-6 25, Edwards 3-11 0-1 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-61 8-9 63. RICHMOND (8-7) Burton 9-19 7-8 26, Grace 2-4 1-1 5, Quinn...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79

Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67

Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

