Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Oklahoma Report Card: Offensive Line
Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line was arguably one of OU's most consistent units in 2022.
FOX Sports
Will TCU be the unranked team in the preseason AP Poll to beat Georgia? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU is looking to be the first team to start the season unranked in the preseason AP poll and win a national title since Georgia Tech in 1990. Joel discussed how TCU's offense is balanced. On defense they are tough and fast. The defense had two pick sixes and 4 sacks against Michigan in the semifinal game.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night. Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70
Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
Bakersfield Californian
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
No. 21 New Mexico lone undefeated team after Purdue’s loss
Purdue had cleared every hurdle in its way, holding the top spot in the AP Top 25 for four straight weeks. Rutgers changed that Monday night with a 65-64 victory that will surely knock the Boilermakers from No. 1. The loss leaves one undefeated team: No. 21 New Mexico. The...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
Percentages: FG .500, FT .757. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Morant 2-5, Bane 2-6, T.Jones 2-6, Z.Williams 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Roddy 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Aldama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Brooks, Tillman). Turnovers: 14 (Z.Williams 4, Adams...
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115
OKLAHOMA CITY (115) Dort 3-11 4-4 13, Jal.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Jay.Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Giddey 7-17 0-0 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-19 17-18 33, Waters III 2-5 0-0 6, Muscala 3-4 2-2 11, K.Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Joe 3-6 4-5 13, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-89 28-31 115.
Bakersfield Californian
NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60
PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
Bakersfield Californian
Richmond 73, George Washington 63
GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-8) Dean 4-4 0-0 8, Lindo 5-7 0-0 12, Adams 3-13 0-0 6, Bishop 9-22 6-6 25, Edwards 3-11 0-1 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-61 8-9 63. RICHMOND (8-7) Burton 9-19 7-8 26, Grace 2-4 1-1 5, Quinn...
Bakersfield Californian
RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79
Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67
Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days...
Comments / 0