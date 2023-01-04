Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Adam Uren

After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning.

This has prompted Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools to call E–learning days, while Minnesota's biggest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, is closing

Here's a look at what school districts are making changes for Wednesday.

(Updated as of 6 a.m. Wednesday)

Albany Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Amery Schools: E-learning day

Annandale Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Anoka–Hennepin Schools: Closed.

Atwater–Cosmos–Grove City: Starting 2 hours late.

Becker Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Belgrade–Brooten–Elrosa: Starting 2 hours late.

Benson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

BOLD Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Bloomington Schools: E-learning day.

Buffalo–Hanover–Montrose Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Buffalo Lake–Hector–Stewart: Starting 2 hours late.

Burnsville–Eagan–Savage Schools: E–learning day.

Butterfield–Odin Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Cambridge–Isanti Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Cannon Falls Schools: E–learning day.

Cedar Mountain Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Chisago Lakes Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Chokio-Alberta Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Clear Lake Schools: Closed.

Clinton–Graceville–Beardsley: Starting 2 hours late.

Columbia Heights Schools: E–learning day.

Comfrey Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Dassel–Cokato Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Dawson–Boyd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Delano Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eastern Carver County Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eden Prairie Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eden Valley–Watkins Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Edgerton Public School: Closed.

Edina Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Elk River–Zimmerman-Otsego–Rogers Schools: E-learning day.

Fairmont Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Faribault Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Farmington Public Schools: Closed, flex learning day.

Foley Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Forest Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Glencoe–Silver Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

GFW Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Granada–Huntley–East Chain Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Hancock Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Hastings Schools: E–learning day.

Hiawatha Academies: Closed.

Hinckley–Finlayson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Howard Lake–Waverly–Winsted: Starting 2 hours late.

Hutchinson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Inver Grove Heights Schools: Closed.

Ivanhoe Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Jackson County Central Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Janesville–Waldorf–Pemberton: Starting 2 hours late.

Kenyon Wanamingo Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Kimball Area Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

KMS—Kerkhoven Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lake Crystal–Wellcome Memorial: Starting 2 hours late.

Lakeview School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Lakeville Area Schools: Closed, flex learning day.

Le Sueur–Henderson Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lester Prairie Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Litchfield Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lynd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Maccray Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Madelia Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Mankato Area Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Maple River Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Marshall Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Martin County West Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Medford Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Melrose Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

McIlroy Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Mid-State Education District: Starting 2 hours late.

Milaca Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Milroy Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Minneota Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Minnehaha Academy: Closed.

Minneapolis Public Schools: E–learning day.

Minnetonka Schools: Closed.

Montevideo Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Monticello Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Mora Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Morris Area/St. Mary's: Starting 2 hours late.

Mounds View Schools: Closed.

Mountain Lake Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Murray County Central: Starting 2 hours late.

New London-Spicer Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

New Prague Schools: Closed.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

New Richmond Schools: Closed.

New Ulm Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

North Branch ISD 138: Starting 2 hours late.

Norwood Young America Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Onamia Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Orono Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Ortonville–Big Stone: Starting 2 hours late.

Osceola Schools: Closed.

Osseo Schools: E-learning day.

Owatonna Public School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Paynesville Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Pine City Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Plum City Schools: E-learning day for grades 3-12.

Princeton Schools: E–learning Day.

Redwood Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Renville Co West: Starting 2 hours late.

Richfield Public Schools: Closed.

River Falls Schools: Closed.

Rockford Schools: E–learning day.

ROCORI Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Rosemount–Apple Valley–Eagan: Closed.

Royalton Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Rush City Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sartell–St. Stephen School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Sauk Centre Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sauk Rapids–Rice: Starting 2 hours late.

Sibley East: Starting 2 hours late.

Siren Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sleepy Eye Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Somerset Schools: E–learning day.

South St. Paul Schools: Emergency flex learning day.

South Washington County Schools: Closed.

Springfield Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Spring Valley Public Schools: E–learning day.

St. Clair Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Cloud Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Francis Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. James Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Michael/Albertville Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Paul Public Schools: E–learning day.

St. Peter Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Swanville Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Tracy Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Tri–City United Schools: Closed, blended learning day.

Truman Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Wabasha–Kellogg Schools: E–learning day.

Waconia Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Waseca Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Watertown–Mayer Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Waterville–Elysian–Morristown: Starting 2 hours late.

Wayzata Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

West–Central Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

West St. Paul–Mendota Heights–Eagan: Closed.

Wheaton Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

White Bear Lake Area Schools: Closed.

Willmar: Starting 2 hours late.

Yellow Medicine East: Starting 2 hours late.