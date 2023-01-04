ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zd2x2_0k2byEvz00
Adam Uren

After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning.

This has prompted Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools to call E–learning days, while Minnesota's biggest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, is closing

Here's a look at what school districts are making changes for Wednesday.

(Updated as of 6 a.m. Wednesday)

Albany Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Amery Schools: E-learning day

Annandale Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Anoka–Hennepin Schools: Closed.

Atwater–Cosmos–Grove City: Starting 2 hours late.

Becker Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Belgrade–Brooten–Elrosa: Starting 2 hours late.

Benson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

BOLD Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Bloomington Schools: E-learning day.

Buffalo–Hanover–Montrose Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Buffalo Lake–Hector–Stewart: Starting 2 hours late.

Burnsville–Eagan–Savage Schools: E–learning day.

Butterfield–Odin Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Cambridge–Isanti Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Cannon Falls Schools: E–learning day.

Cedar Mountain Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Chisago Lakes Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Chokio-Alberta Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Clear Lake Schools: Closed.

Clinton–Graceville–Beardsley: Starting 2 hours late.

Columbia Heights Schools: E–learning day.

Comfrey Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Dassel–Cokato Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Dawson–Boyd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Delano Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eastern Carver County Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eden Prairie Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eden Valley–Watkins Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Edgerton Public School: Closed.

Edina Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Elk River–Zimmerman-Otsego–Rogers Schools: E-learning day.

Fairmont Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Faribault Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Farmington Public Schools: Closed, flex learning day.

Foley Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Forest Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Glencoe–Silver Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

GFW Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Glencoe–Silver Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Granada–Huntley–East Chain Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Hancock Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Hastings Schools: E–learning day.

Hiawatha Academies: Closed.

Hinckley–Finlayson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Howard Lake–Waverly–Winsted: Starting 2 hours late.

Hutchinson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Inver Grove Heights Schools: Closed.

Ivanhoe Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Jackson County Central Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Janesville–Waldorf–Pemberton: Starting 2 hours late.

Kenyon Wanamingo Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Kimball Area Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

KMS—Kerkhoven Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lake Crystal–Wellcome Memorial: Starting 2 hours late.

Lakeview School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Lakeville Area Schools: Closed, flex learning day.

Le Sueur–Henderson Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lester Prairie Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Litchfield Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lynd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Maccray Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Madelia Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Mankato Area Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Maple River Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Marshall Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Martin County West Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Medford Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Melrose Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

McIlroy Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Mid-State Education District: Starting 2 hours late.

Milaca Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Milroy Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Minneota Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Minnehaha Academy: Closed.

Minneapolis Public Schools: E–learning day.

Minnetonka Schools: Closed.

Montevideo Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Monticello Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Mora Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Morris Area/St. Mary's: Starting 2 hours late.

Mounds View Schools: Closed.

Mountain Lake Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Murray County Central: Starting 2 hours late.

New London-Spicer Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

New Prague Schools: Closed.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

New Richmond Schools: Closed.

New Ulm Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

North Branch ISD 138: Starting 2 hours late.

Norwood Young America Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Onamia Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Orono Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Ortonville–Big Stone: Starting 2 hours late.

Osceola Schools: Closed.

Osseo Schools: E-learning day.

Owatonna Public School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Paynesville Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Pine City Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Plum City Schools: E-learning day for grades 3-12.

Princeton Schools: E–learning Day.

Redwood Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Renville Co West: Starting 2 hours late.

Richfield Public Schools: Closed.

River Falls Schools: Closed.

Rockford Schools: E–learning day.

ROCORI Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Rosemount–Apple Valley–Eagan: Closed.

Royalton Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Rush City Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sartell–St. Stephen School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Sauk Centre Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sauk Rapids–Rice: Starting 2 hours late.

Sibley East: Starting 2 hours late.

Siren Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sleepy Eye Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Somerset Schools: E–learning day.

South St. Paul Schools: Emergency flex learning day.

South Washington County Schools: Closed.

Springfield Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Spring Valley Public Schools: E–learning day.

St. Clair Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Cloud Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Francis Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. James Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Michael/Albertville Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Paul Public Schools: E–learning day.

St. Peter Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Swanville Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Tracy Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Tri–City United Schools: Closed, blended learning day.

Truman Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Wabasha–Kellogg Schools: E–learning day.

Waconia Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Waseca Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Watertown–Mayer Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Waterville–Elysian–Morristown: Starting 2 hours late.

Wayzata Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

West–Central Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

West St. Paul–Mendota Heights–Eagan: Closed.

Wheaton Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

White Bear Lake Area Schools: Closed.

Willmar: Starting 2 hours late.

Yellow Medicine East: Starting 2 hours late.

hot967.fm

Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm

(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Hundreds of crashes during Minnesota storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a busy few days on state roads for emergency responders. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 11:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, until 7:30 a.m. today, across the state, there were more than 400 crashes troopers responded to. The state patrol also was called...
MINNESOTA STATE
kymnradio.net

UPDATED: School and business closings, snow emergency in the KYMN listening area

The KYMN listening are received more than four inches of snow overnight. Because of that there are several school closings. Northfield Public Schools are closed once again today, however Northfield Superintendent of schools Dr. Matt Hillmann said this will be an eLearning Day. Hillman said while the city streets are plowed and are in decent shape, rural areas have not yet been well plowed, and both he and John Benjamin of Benjamin bus agree that it would be unsafe to transport students at this time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities

For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Updated Closings & Delays for 1/4/2022 – Northfield Public Schools are closed Wednesday, January 4th

The KYMN listening are received more than four inches of snow overnight. Because of that there are several school closings and delays. Northfield Public Schools are closed once again today, however Northfield Superintendent of schools Dr. Matt Hillmann said this will be an eLearning Day. Hillman said while the city streets are plowed and are in decent shape, rural areas have not yet been well plowed, and both he and John Benjamin of Benjamin bus agree that it would be unsafe to transport students at this time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
