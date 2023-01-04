Read full article on original website
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Jan. 2-8
THURSDAY, JAN. 5 Girls basketball DeSales 34, Watterson 26 North Union 44, Indian Lake 19 ...
Local Scores 1/4/22 Tri-Valley Keeps Winning
Zanesville, OH- Lexi Howe led the Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs to a victory over River View to improve to 9-2 on the year!. Jamisyn Stinson scored 33 points to put her over 1,000 career points in her high school career with Sheridan. Boys Basketball. JOHNSTOWN- MONROE 45. ZANESVILLE 42. HEATH 54.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 4
AURORA: Stask 3-0-7, Barbour 0-1-1, Feckner 2-0-4, Manav 1-0-2, Pierce 1-0-3, Witting 2-0-4, Rogge 1-0-3, Unverferth 2-0-5, Hemming 3-2-8. Totals 15-3-37. ROOSEVELT: Nash 2-0-6, Crockett 2-0-5, Wilson 4-0-11, Dunlap 3-2-8, C. VanDamme 3-0-6, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 4-3-13, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-53. Aurora - 11 - 4 - 9 - 13...
