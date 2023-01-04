Zanesville, OH- Lexi Howe led the Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs to a victory over River View to improve to 9-2 on the year!. Jamisyn Stinson scored 33 points to put her over 1,000 career points in her high school career with Sheridan. Boys Basketball. JOHNSTOWN- MONROE 45. ZANESVILLE 42. HEATH 54.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO