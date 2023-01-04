ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FADG8_0k2by7q900
Joe Nelson

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota.

The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The Airbus A320 that skidded off the taxiway was Delta Air Lines flight 1819, which arrived at MSP from Los Cabos, Mexico.

FAA information shows that a ground stop for all runways was initiated at 7:02 p.m. and was set to expire at 8:30 p.m., but freezing drizzle has since kept them closed, with incoming aircraft being diverted.

Nick Benson, who runs the popular Minneapolis/St. Paul Aviation Spotting group on Facebook, announced at about 8:15 p.m. that at least 31 flights had been diverted due to icy runaways at MSP.

Bring Me The News has reached out to MSP Airport and Delta for more information.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot967.fm

Airlines Offering Waivers For Upcoming MSP Flights

(Minneapolis, MN) — Another winter storm is threatening to cause travel disruptions at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week. Several airlines are issuing waivers for passengers with upcoming flights. American and Delta will waive change fees for people scheduled to fly today through January 4th. Meanwhile, Jet Blue, United, and Sun County Airlines have rebooking options available for passengers scheduled to fly today or tomorrow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Should Minneapolis shovel for its residents?

MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis. If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan."You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities

For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394

VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bed Bath & Beyond has 'substantial doubt' about future, putting 7 Minnesota stores at risk

Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is facing an uncertain future, putting seven Minnesota locations at risk. The chain is facing an uphill climb due to slower foot traffic and weaker sales that could result in bankruptcy, with the company announcing in its latest earnings report that there is "substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
91K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy