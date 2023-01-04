Read full article on original website
Tuesday, January 3rd Girls Basketball Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs Boyer Valley (PPD) Woodbine at Exira-EHK (PPD to Thursday, January 5th) Tri-Center 35, Riverside 32 (OT) Underwood vs IKM-Manning (PPD) West Monona, Logan-Magnolia (PPD)
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball. Divine Savior Holy Angels 57, Brookfield Central 52. Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49. Wauwatosa East 60, Susssex Hamilton 39. Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Hale 32. MILWAUKEE...
SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Jan. 3)
With girls basketball in full swing, SBLive’s preseason rankings have been rapidly shaken up. Many of Class A’s top teams have started strong, but others, like Fremont and Lincoln Southwest, are out of the gate in rocky fashion. Much of this can be attributed to losing key scorers and in ...
Redfield, Groton Area sweep in hoops on another light night of games
Redfield and Groton Area's boys and girls basketball teams each posted sweeps Tuesday night as part of a schedule that was again lightened because of wintry weather. Redfield's girls down Faulkton Area 44-29 and Redfield's boys turned back Langford Area 76-49. Groton Area's teams swept Warner, winning 48-23 (girls) and 67-32 boys). Ellie Evans...
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
Bakersfield Californian
NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60
PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
Slow start dooms Crestview in loss to unbeaten Garfield
The G-Men opened the game on an 11-1 run to pace their way to the win
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
Bakersfield Californian
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
