Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
Michigan basketball survives 2nd-half scare, tops PSU 79-69 to stay unbeaten in Big Ten
Michigan coach Juwan Howard extended his arms and pumped them in the air, encouraging the raucous crowd at Crisler Center to get even louder. Moments earlier, the Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) allowed Penn State to rip off an 11-0 run to tie the game with 15:06 to play, before Howard's club responded by putting together its best two-minute stretch of the season. Freshman Jett Howard, his son, got the run started when a three-pointer from the wing ended Michigan's scoring drought of more than four minutes.
Bakersfield Californian
NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60
PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67
Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115
Percentages: FG .404, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Muscala 3-4, Dort 3-6, Joe 3-6, K.Williams 2-2, Waters III 2-5, Giddey 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Waters III). Turnovers: 9 (Giddey 3, Gilgeous-Alexander...
Bakersfield Californian
CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50
Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
Percentages: FG .395, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paul 3-5, Saric 2-3, Wainright 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Craig 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Lee 0-2, Payne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Lee). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 3, Payne 3, Biyombo, Bridges,...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70
Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70
Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .362, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Berry 0-2, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Patterson 2, Khalifa, Milicic). Turnovers: 8 (Patterson 4, Khalifa 3, B.Williams). Steals: 3 (Aldrich, B.Williams, Milicic).
Bakersfield Californian
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
