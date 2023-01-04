ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball survives 2nd-half scare, tops PSU 79-69 to stay unbeaten in Big Ten

Michigan coach Juwan Howard extended his arms and pumped them in the air, encouraging the raucous crowd at Crisler Center to get even louder. Moments earlier, the Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) allowed Penn State to rip off an 11-0 run to tie the game with 15:06 to play, before Howard's club responded by putting together its best two-minute stretch of the season. Freshman Jett Howard, his son, got the run started when a three-pointer from the wing ended Michigan's scoring drought of more than four minutes.
Bakersfield Californian

NORFOLK STATE 85, PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 60

PENN ST.-WILKES-BARREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .347, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Picott 4-11, Lewis 1-1, Tanner 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Ozojie 1-2, Ballard 1-5, Emile 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ozojie). Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 4, Addison 3, Ballard 2, Emile 2, McMillian-Green 2, Picott...
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN IOWA 69, VALPARAISO 67

Percentages: FG .452, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Born 2-3, Betz 2-4, Wolf 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Campbell 1-8, Duax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Born 4, Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Peksari). Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Born, Duax, Henry, Peksari). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115

Percentages: FG .404, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Muscala 3-4, Dort 3-6, Joe 3-6, K.Williams 2-2, Waters III 2-5, Giddey 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Waters III). Turnovers: 9 (Giddey 3, Gilgeous-Alexander...
Bakersfield Californian

CAMPBELL 63, GARDNER-WEBB 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Aldridge 5-9, Selden 1-3, Stieber 0-2, Nicholas 0-3, Soumaoro 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Selden 2, Reid). Turnovers: 9 (Selden 3, Soumaoro 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Nicholas, Reid). Steals: 6 (Soumaoro 2, Stieber 2, Aldridge, Robinson). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian

RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50

Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

Percentages: FG .395, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paul 3-5, Saric 2-3, Wainright 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Craig 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Lee 0-2, Payne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Lee). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 3, Payne 3, Biyombo, Bridges,...
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70

Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian

QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
Bakersfield Californian

UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60

Percentages: FG .362, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Berry 0-2, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Patterson 2, Khalifa, Milicic). Turnovers: 8 (Patterson 4, Khalifa 3, B.Williams). Steals: 3 (Aldrich, B.Williams, Milicic).
Bakersfield Californian

HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian

TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
