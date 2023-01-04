GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as No. 23 College of Charleston won its 14th straight game, notching a 92-79 victory over North Carolina A&T. Charleston (15-1, 3-0 CAA) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I ranks in 1991. Bolon – who was one of five Charleston players to score in double digits – made 10-of-16 shots for the Cougars and also dished out two assists. Ante Brzovic and Pat Robinson III each scored 12 points, while Raekwon Horton and Ben Burnham both had 11. “Winning on the road is hard, and winning Division I games is hard,” Charleston coach Pat Kelsey said. “There were stretches in the game where we looked like a special team. I told those guys that I’m proud of them. We were stringing stops together and playing very efficiently offensively.”

1 DAY AGO