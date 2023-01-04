Read full article on original website
Related
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Jan. 2-8
THURSDAY, JAN. 5 Girls basketball DeSales 34, Watterson 26 North Union 44, Indian Lake 19 ...
WHIZ
Local Scores 1/4/22 Tri-Valley Keeps Winning
Zanesville, OH- Lexi Howe led the Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs to a victory over River View to improve to 9-2 on the year!. Jamisyn Stinson scored 33 points to put her over 1,000 career points in her high school career with Sheridan. Boys Basketball. JOHNSTOWN- MONROE 45. ZANESVILLE 42. HEATH 54.
Harbor girls top Warren Regina to stay unbeaten, Rayders fall to Snowbirds
NORTHVILLE — The Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team has made it pretty clear that they’re not afraid of a challenge on the court. Entering the winter break, the Rams had stood up to each test that came their way, including recent wins over Traverse City St. Francis and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 4
AURORA: Stask 3-0-7, Barbour 0-1-1, Feckner 2-0-4, Manav 1-0-2, Pierce 1-0-3, Witting 2-0-4, Rogge 1-0-3, Unverferth 2-0-5, Hemming 3-2-8. Totals 15-3-37. ROOSEVELT: Nash 2-0-6, Crockett 2-0-5, Wilson 4-0-11, Dunlap 3-2-8, C. VanDamme 3-0-6, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 4-3-13, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-53. Aurora - 11 - 4 - 9 - 13...
WLNS
Player of the Week: Okemos’ Hudson Grienke sets school record
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays over, high school basketball teams across the state have ramped up the intensity in the new year. The perfect example came on Tuesday night when Okemos senior Hudson Grienke set a school record with eight 3s in a game. “He had 12...
Boys Best of the Break: Big-time Marion area performers shine on basketball court
The holiday break did nothing to hinder the rhythm and performances by several area boys basketball players. Chief among them was Northmor's Grant Bentley. He produced 45 points, breaking the old school record of 43 set in 1989 by Jack Kegley. Bentley made 12 2-pointers, five 3-pointers and was 6 of 7 from the foul line. Jax Wagner added 11 in the 74-40 win over Danville.
MLive.com
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
Comments / 0