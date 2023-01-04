The holiday break did nothing to hinder the rhythm and performances by several area boys basketball players. Chief among them was Northmor's Grant Bentley. He produced 45 points, breaking the old school record of 43 set in 1989 by Jack Kegley. Bentley made 12 2-pointers, five 3-pointers and was 6 of 7 from the foul line. Jax Wagner added 11 in the 74-40 win over Danville.

MARION, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO