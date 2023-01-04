Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley boys basketball remains unbeaten with Commonwealth win over Altoona
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team remained unbeaten Tuesday night, defeating Altoona 60-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth game. Cumberland Valley is 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the Commonwealth Division.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 5, 2023
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin boys down Harrisburg 72-58 behind Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point night
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth action, Central Dauphin downed Harrisburg to earn a 72-58 victory Tuesday. Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point performance sparked the Rams offensively. Teammate Keon Dockens netted 19 points, while Lleyton Fried tallied 10 points in the divisional win. Loyal Riley netted 20 points to lead the Cougars.
Cassidy Sadler’s 16 points steers Northern past Colonial Division foe West Perry
Cassidy Sadler and Addison Place helped set the early tone and Northern pulled away from West Perry with an explosive third quarter Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls basketball match in Dillsburg. The Polar Bears notched a 61-33 victory as Sadler banked six of her game-high 16 points in the...
Central Dauphin rolls past Harrisburg at home despite Robinson’s milestone
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending 6A District III champions are off to another strong start this season, and that continued in a big conference win. Central Dauphin turned defense into offense early and often at home against Harrisburg Wednesday night, cruising to a 58-32 win over the Cougars. One bright spot for Harrisburg was […]
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. 28 — Steel-High defeats Middletown 43-35 in boys high school basketball. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
CD East scores Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg behind Nyilah Luckett’s 20 points
The CD East girls basketball team defeated Chambersburg, 36-33, in a tightly-contested Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game Tuesday night. CD East was led by Nyilah Luckett, who poured in 20 points and got help from Janiyah Jackson, who added 5 points. CD East improves to 2-5 whole Chambersburg falls to...
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
Susquehanna Township’s Fatorma Mulbah leaves Penn State, enters the transfer portal
Fatorma Mulbah, a former standout at Susquehanna Township, announced his intentions to leave Penn State and find a new home elsewhere in the transfer portal. Mulbah is entering the portal as a graduate and will have three years of eligibility left.
‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind
Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Why Penn State TE Theo Johnson is ‘leaning toward’ returning in 2023
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State’s equipment truck inched its way down the tunnel. Water from the stands above spilled onto the cement below. The rain-soaked Nittany Lion party was just about ready to move from the Rose Bowl to the team hotel. But tucked behind that truck, leaning...
WGAL
Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win
Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
Carlisle at Northern wrestling live stream: Watch here
PennLive is streaming contests in winter sports all season long, and on Thursday there’s a big wrestling match on tap. The Carlisle Thundering Herd team will travel to Dillsburg to take on the Northern Polar Bears in a conference meet, with the first match starting at 7 p.m.
How Sean Clifford played the game of his life and left Penn State a Rose Bowl champion
Clifford won the offensive MVP in the game.
For a Penn State QB whose welcome had become worn, Sean Clifford’s sendoff was endearingly poignant | Jones
At its core, honesty is neither cruel nor patronizing, it’s simply the truth. And if we’re all to be honest, an awful lot of Penn State football fans have been ready to turn the page on Sean Clifford for quite a while now. That can be true, yet...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
‘We are so thankful.’ Bellefonte area fire victims get help from community, NBA star
After a Spring Township fire that displaced several residents, the Bellefonte community and Brooklyn Net’s player Kyrie Irving stepped up.
WGAL
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash
A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
