Altoona, PA

PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win

Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash

A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
