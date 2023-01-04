Gael Monfils posted a video on his YouTube channel where he attempted to take on nine different players at the same time on the Roland Garros courts. Monfils used the Roland Garros courts in a very unique and creative way. He started off by serving to people individually and playing against them. He then kept adding people until the total reached nine. Despite the task being seemingly impossible, Monfils enjoyed himself on the court resorting to some trick shots during it.

1 DAY AGO