tennismajors.com

Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Monfils attempts remarkable feat of 9 v one at Roland Garros

Gael Monfils posted a video on his YouTube channel where he attempted to take on nine different players at the same time on the Roland Garros courts. Monfils used the Roland Garros courts in a very unique and creative way. He started off by serving to people individually and playing against them. He then kept adding people until the total reached nine. Despite the task being seemingly impossible, Monfils enjoyed himself on the court resorting to some trick shots during it.
Post Register

Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
tennismajors.com

Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open

Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
atptour.com

United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA

The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Popyrin maintains form to advance to last eight

Australian Alexei Popyrin defeated American Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. Ahead of his victory, the Australian won against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed...
Sporting News

Alexei Popyrin continues impressive Adelaide International run

Alexei Popyrin has earned himself a spot in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 with a come-from-behind win against Marcos Giron. The Australian claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory in the second-round encounter, in what was his fourth-consecutive win of the week. 'Kept me in the match': Popyrin delivers...
atptour.com

Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
tennisuptodate.com

Cilic believes Djokovic Australian Open deportation treatment was unfair and 'disasterous'

Like many other tennis players, Marin Cilic found Novak Djokovic's treatment last year terrible but he hailed him a great champion for coming back this year. Many players spoke out against the way Djokovic was handled in Australia although quite a few of them stayed silent as well. Djokovic elected to return to Australia in pursuit of his 10th victory there and Cilic praised him for doing that as he called the 2022 Australian Open an emotional affair:
Bakersfield Californian

tennismajors.com

Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic

Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.

