U-Haul ranks KANSAS the No. 39 Growth State of 2022

Kansas is the No. 39 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Kansas in one-way U-Haul trucks rose nearly 2% over 2021, while departures also increased 2% year-over-year.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Kansas accounted for 49.5% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (50.5% departures). Kansas climbed one spot from its No. 40 ranking among growth states in 2021.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas paced the nation in growth for the fifth time since 2016. Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia round out the top five growth states. California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th

for the third year in a row, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

Kansas’s top growth city is Lawrence. Other notable net-gain markets include Manhattan, Maize, Olathe, Topeka, Leavenworth, Independence, Andover, Shawnee and Pittsburg.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.

2022 U-Haul Growth States:

1. TEXAS (1)

2. FLORIDA (2)

3. SOUTH CAROLINA (4)

4. NORTH CAROLINA (19)

5. VIRGINIA (31)

6. TENNESSEE (3)

7. ARIZONA (5)

8. GEORGIA (23)

9. OHIO (24)

10. IDAHO (9)

11. COLORADO (7)

12. UTAH (28)

13. NEVADA (29)

14. INDIANA (6)

15. MISSOURI (39)

16. WISCONSIN (13)

17. MINNESOTA (17)

18. MONTANA (22)

19. NEW MEXICO (10)

20. ALABAMA (46)

21. IOWA (27)

22. OREGON (14)

23. WASHINGTON (15)

24. PENNSYLVANIA (48)

25. WEST VIRGINIA (26)

26. KENTUCKY (38)

27. DELAWARE (30)

28. CONNECTICUT (18)

29. MAINE (8)

30. VERMONT (12)

31. SOUTH DAKOTA (11)

32. NEBRASKA (20)

33. WYOMING (21)

34. MISSISSIPPI (37)

35. LOUISIANA (43)

36. WASHINGTON D.C.* (35)

37. NORTH DAKOTA (33)

38. NEW HAMPSHIRE (25)

39. KANSAS (40)

40. RHODE ISLAND (32)

41. ALASKA (16)

42. OKLAHOMA (44)

43. ARKANSAS (41)

44. MARYLAND (34)

45. NEW JERSEY (36)

46. NEW YORK (45)

47. MASSACHUSETTS (47)

48. MICHIGAN (42)

49. ILLINOIS (49)

50. CALIFORNIA (50)