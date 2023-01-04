ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

U-Haul ranks KANSAS the No. 39 Growth State of 2022

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nik5v_0k2bxZGD00

Kansas is the No. 39 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Kansas in one-way U-Haul trucks rose nearly 2% over 2021, while departures also increased 2% year-over-year.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Kansas accounted for 49.5% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (50.5% departures). Kansas climbed one spot from its No. 40 ranking among growth states in 2021.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas paced the nation in growth for the fifth time since 2016. Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia round out the top five growth states. California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th

for the third year in a row, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

Kansas’s top growth city is Lawrence. Other notable net-gain markets include Manhattan, Maize, Olathe, Topeka, Leavenworth, Independence, Andover, Shawnee and Pittsburg.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.

2022 U-Haul Growth States:

1. TEXAS (1)

2. FLORIDA (2)

3. SOUTH CAROLINA (4)

4. NORTH CAROLINA (19)

5. VIRGINIA (31)

6. TENNESSEE (3)

7. ARIZONA (5)

8. GEORGIA (23)

9. OHIO (24)

10. IDAHO (9)

11. COLORADO (7)

12. UTAH (28)

13. NEVADA (29)

14. INDIANA (6)

15. MISSOURI (39)

16. WISCONSIN (13)

17. MINNESOTA (17)

18. MONTANA (22)

19. NEW MEXICO (10)

20. ALABAMA (46)

21. IOWA (27)

22. OREGON (14)

23. WASHINGTON (15)

24. PENNSYLVANIA (48)

25. WEST VIRGINIA (26)

26. KENTUCKY (38)

27. DELAWARE (30)

28. CONNECTICUT (18)

29. MAINE (8)

30. VERMONT (12)

31. SOUTH DAKOTA (11)

32. NEBRASKA (20)

33. WYOMING (21)

34. MISSISSIPPI (37)

35. LOUISIANA (43)

36. WASHINGTON D.C.* (35)

37. NORTH DAKOTA (33)

38. NEW HAMPSHIRE (25)

39. KANSAS (40)

40. RHODE ISLAND (32)

41. ALASKA (16)

42. OKLAHOMA (44)

43. ARKANSAS (41)

44. MARYLAND (34)

45. NEW JERSEY (36)

46. NEW YORK (45)

47. MASSACHUSETTS (47)

48. MICHIGAN (42)

49. ILLINOIS (49)

50. CALIFORNIA (50)

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas governor lays out priorities ahead of 2nd term

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the return of Kansas lawmakers to the state capital for the 2023 legislative session, Governor Laura Kelly is laying out some of her priorities as she begins her second term. As Governor Kelly begins that second four-year run, she’ll have to again contend with...
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Trout populations have been restocked in Kansas

After a very cold week, fishing enthusiasts will be glad to know this will be a good season for trout fishing in Kansas. According to Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division, rainbow trout are stocked throughout the season, November to April, at select waters across the state. With...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New program to benefit rural homeowners in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Potential and current homeowners in rural Kansas can be financially assisted through the new Home Loan Guarantee (HGL) for Rural Kansas. The program, which was created by Kansas Housing Resources Cooperation (KHRC), helps to close the gap between lenders and their financial institutions. The program serves counties with less than 10,000 residents […]
KANSAS STATE
travelmag.com

The Best Festivals & Fairs in Kansas

Known as the Sunflower State, Kansas plays host to a packed calendar of festivals and fairs each year, with something to please every taste and whim. From Monument Rocks to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the Midwestern state of Kansas is full to the brim with natural attractions. But there are plenty of man-made delights to find here too, not least a busy annual programme of cultural and music events. If you’re planning a trip to Kansas and would like to visit a festival or fair during your stay, here are 20 to look out for.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
KANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023

Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in […] The post Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WASHINGTON, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy