ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man charged in fatal December shooting

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241Ovb_0k2bxYNU00

A Wichita man has been charged in a fatal multiple shooting. Kenneth Jackson, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last month.

The shooting happened December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn.

According to police, Jose Alvarez, 39, and Neosha Allen, 22, were killed, and 2 other men, ages 22 and 42, were injured.

Bond for Jackson was set at $1,500,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for murder, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 25-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over 79 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a young man in 2018. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Deizmond Peters to life without parole for 618 months for first-degree murder and to additional 332 months for aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged in shooting deaths of two people

A Wichita man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people and left two others injured. 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $1.5 million. The case will be back in court on January 23rd.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Crews respond to south Wichita mobile home fire

Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a mobile home fire in south Wichita this morning. Crews were called to a home in the 2100 block of West MacArthur, just east of Meridian, shortly after 6 a.m. Two were people were able to get out of the home and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy