Wichita man charged in fatal December shooting

A Wichita man has been charged in a fatal multiple shooting. Kenneth Jackson, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last month.

The shooting happened December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn.

According to police, Jose Alvarez, 39, and Neosha Allen, 22, were killed, and 2 other men, ages 22 and 42, were injured.

Bond for Jackson was set at $1,500,000.