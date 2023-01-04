'An ecclesial giant.' Life of Pope Benedict XVI celebrated at St. Paul parish

NORTH CANTON – The life and ministry of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was celebrated with a special Mass on Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church.

More than 200 people attended the service led by Bishop David J. Bonnar , head of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Massillon parishes merge: Massillon Catholic churches will merge into one parish

Gary and Ellen Kenst said they thought it was important to bring their four children, Lucie, 13, Tony, 9, Mia, 6, and Donovan, 3, to honor a man who did so much for the faith through his work as an academic and servant of God.

"He was really adamant about faith, reason and science going together," Ellen Kenst said. "In his papers and books, he was trying to show the correlation between the two."

Kenst also admired the late pope's humility.

"We want our kids to grow in humility," she said. "He certainly was an example. It's something we're trying to instill in them, which isn't easy these days, but we're trying to instill humility as virtue."

Gary Kenst said there are special days and occasions that warrant being in church.

"This is one of those days," he said. "You hope they (children) will remember."

Bishop David J. Bonnar honors Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

During the Mass, Bonnar described the late, pope as an "ecclesial giant" and one of the greatest minds in modern church history. Benedict died Saturday at age 95.

The first German-born pope in 600 years, Benedict was elevated to the papacy in 2005 following the death of St. John Paul II. In 2013, he became the first pontiff in centuries to step down, citing health concerns. He was succeeded by Pope Francis.

A prolific writer, academic and theologian, the former Joseph Ratzinger entered the monastery at 12. At 15, he was conscripted into the Hitler Youth service, but deserted the military to return to his studies. He was ordained in 1951 and became a theology professor in 1958. He served as Archbishop of Munich, and was elevated to cardinal by Pope Paul VI in 1977.

In 1981, the Vatican appointed him Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, responsible for teaching Catholic doctrine and defending Christian beliefs and traditions.

Bonnar said Benedict's death on Dec. 31 during the Christmas season is a reminder of the importance of church tradition and rituals.

Bishop David Bonnar Bishop: Unwrap the gift of Christmas and open your hearts

"These holy days reveal two elements," Bonnar said. "The first one is that our faith is centered on the person of Jesus Christ. The second element is that this faith, which is lived out in our worship and daily life, is strengthened again and again through rituals."

Rituals, Bonnar added, serve as a compass to navigate the mysteries of life, and are not limited to holidays.

"We turn to these sacred rites throughout the liturgical year," he said. "These rituals serve as a compass to navigate the mysteries of life, and the order of the Christian funeral (liturgy) gives us order in a disordered time."

'What can we take away from his life that will deepen our faith?'

Bonnar informed the audience that the late pope was baptized on the same day he was born, April 16, 1927.

"This boy entering the world would be named 'Joseph' by his parents, perhaps a foreshadowing of life of humility that he would be called to embrace," he said.

He also reiterated that Benedict was a gifted theologian who wasn't afraid to do unprecedented things, like retiring at 85 "to begin preparations for his final stage of his pilgrimage on earth," and establishing the Catholic church's first YouTube Channel, and becoming the first pope to send a tweet.

Bonnar said it was divine providence that the pope's death came at a time of eucharistic revival in America.

"It is believed he spent his final stage of life in the silence and stillness of adoration," he said. "What does the death of this ecclesial giant mean for us? What can we take away from his life that will deepen our faith and inspire us in our respective ministries or the way we live our Catholic faith? The question might well be answered by his life. The value of humility. The need to see our lives as pilgrimage to heaven."

Bonnar noted that Catholic churches worldwide are praying for the late pope because the church is united through the papacy. A Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The pope's funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Vatican in Rome on Thursday.

"This unity is further enhanced through our shared prayers and acts of remembrance and participation in this sacred ritual," Bonnar said. "Today, we are using prayers for the day of hope."

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'An ecclesial giant.' Life of Pope Benedict XVI celebrated at St. Paul parish