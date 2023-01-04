ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Rating the Husker ’23 Class

By Dan McGlynn
 1 day ago
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.

We'll take a look at some of the players who have a chance to make a difference this fall.

Transfer portal players

This year's Husker transfers all come from Power Five programs (Kai Wallin came from a JUCO). They have proven track records of performance. Experience at that level of play usually translates into significant playing time and positive results at their new schools. The players aren't listed in any particular order.

Jeff Sims QB 6-4, 220 lbs (Georgia Tech)

He has 3 years to play 2. Sims has plenty of experience as a starter for GT the past three years: 4,404 yards, 30 TDs and 20 INTs. Yes, the INT to TD ratio isn't great, but maybe Rhule & Company can coach him up. Sims is coming into a crowded QB room, but there may be some who leave the program. Last year's starter Casey Thompson may not be available (post season sugery) for spring ball, so having someone with Sims' experience will be a blessing.

Josh Fleeks WR 5-10, 190 (Baylor) 6th year senior

Fleeks is a unique player. He played under Matt Rhule (2 years) when Rhule was at Baylor. Instead of staying with the Bears, he is coming to Nebraska to play for his former coach. That's amazing. Josh might be a replacement for last year's transfer portal Trey Palmer. Palmer opted to enter this year's NFL draft. Look for Fleeks to catch passes as well as return kicks.

Ben Scott (Center) 6-5, 290 (Arizona State)

Scott looks to be Trent Hixon's replacement on the Husker O-line. Scott will get to play immediately. Added bonus: his mother's family hails from Columbus, NE. And get this: Ben went to the same high school (St. Louis in Honolulu) as did his Husker position coach, Donovan Raiola and former Husker All American center, Domonic Raiola. Scott just graduated from ASU last month.

Chief Borders LB 6-4, 240 (Florida)

Borders is fast, smart and aggressive. He might be the replacement for Ernest Hausman who transferred from Nebraska to Michigan. Borders is a great addition to the Husker LB crew.

Corey Collier, Jr. DB 6-2, 170 (Florida)

He could find early playing time. Collier was a 5-Star player and was a high school teammate of fellow Husker, Dwight Bootle.

Elijah Jeudy (Edge Rusher) 6-4, 240 (Florida)

Jeudy will help shore up a pass rush that has seen edge rusher Ochaun Mathis enter the '23 NFL draft.

Marco Ortiz (Deep Snapper) 6-4, 236 (Florida)

Usually, deep snappers aren't considered to be essential to a football team's success, but Ortiz fills a vacancy and should be a big help on special teams.

High school signees

We'll look at a few of the class of '23 players who might have a chance to contribute this fall. Again, the list is not in any particular order. And by no means is this a slight on any of the new signees who aren't mentioned.

Malachi Coleman (WR/Athlete) 6-5 205 (Lincoln East H.S.)

If what Matt Rhule said is true, Coleman is just what the doctor ordered for Rhule's first recruiting class. Speed, speed and more speed. MC was a Mickey Joseph commit and when Jospeh wasn't going to be the next Husker head coach, Coleman decommitted. He took a look at Deion Sanders and Colorado, but after listening to Coach Rhule, Malachi decided to recommit to the Huskers. Nebraska is getting a great player who should be able to contribute this fall as a WR, returner or even a TE. MC has a brilliant career ahead of him.

Tristan Alvano 6-2, 185 PK (Omaha Westside)

Anyone who saw the Nebraska Class A Football championship game in November, couldn't help but think Alvano is not only going to be a great Power Five kicker, but he also has great NFL potential. Yes-he's that good. Husker kickoff man, Brandon Franke, has entered the transfer portal. His leaving may open the door for Tristan to take over Franke's spot. Nebraska already has Timmy Bleekroode as its PK. When Bleekrode leaves Nebraska (he's a junior this fall), it may open the door for Alvano to be his replacement.

Jaylen Lloyd WR/Athlete 5-11, 160 (Omaha Westside)

What is it about Omaha Westside High? Lloyd is a speedster who runs track and plays football. He plans to do both at Nebraska. Thank goodness Rhule didn't allow Alvano and Lloyd to leave the state. Lloyd should be able to play this fall. Remember, you can't coach speed.

JUCO player

So far there has been only one junior college transfer in Rhule's first recruiting class.

Kai Wallin (Edge Rusher) 6-6, 240 (American River California CC)

Because of his size and experience, look for Wallin to make an impact on the D-line this fall.

There are some good high school signees in this class, but most of them are going to need some seasoning before they see significant playing time. Some of them either by need or talent may figure into playing time this fall.

With Pierce, Nebraska TE Benjamin Brahmer decommitting from Nebraska and signing with Iowa State, look for Coach Rhule to find a TE via the transfer portal.

An Evening With Johnny Rodgers

I recently talked with Ashley Spitsnogle, who is a local artist known for her paintings of Husker greats. She just finished a painting of Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers' iconic punt return in the 1971 "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma. As all Husker fans know, JR went on the following year to win Nebraska's very first Heisman trophy.

The event will be held this Friday (Jan. 6) from 6-8 p.m. at the Main Street Studios and Gallery in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Please refer to the link below for details. Joining Johnny will be the other two Husker Heisman winners, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch. Don't miss this one! Here's the link.

How ’Bout Them Huskers

In this week's podcast episode, grandson Will and I talk about some of the bowl games we watched over the weekend. We discuss TCU's win over previously undefeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and the Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Those two bowls were some of the most exciting college football games I've ever seen.

I'll be rooting for Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs to down Georgia Monday night in Inglewood, California.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.

