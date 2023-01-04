Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Chronicle
Manheimer addresses county board on water outages
The passive voice was employed by Mayor Esther Manheimer as she fielded questions from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners regarding the city’s recent water outages. Describing the chain of events that led to tens of thousands of residents being without water during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season — some for more than a week — Manheimer said “decisions were made” about how to handle a breakdown at the city’s Mills River water treatment plants.
WLOS.com
'Let's step up and help:' Buncombe County leaders discuss response to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders discussed their response to the widespread water outages associated with the Asheville water system. Emergency Services Director Taylor Jones spoke to county commissioners Tuesday night about the steps the county took to support thousands of residents without water. Buncombe County Support...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to suspend water distribution operation Wednesday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, that the county's water distribution operations at two fire stations would be suspended the same day at 5 p.m. The county's announcement comes after the city of Asheville announced earlier in the day that all Boil Water Advisories...
WLOS.com
Asheville pitches plan to prevent any more water outages to Buncombe County leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.
WLOS.com
Asheville's preparedness plans were being updated before water outages, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was already working to improve its emergency preparedness plans before widespread water outages impacted thousands of customers. During a news conference over the weekend, city manager Debra Campbell said the city was working to update the emergency operations plan and the...
WLOS.com
A lot of praying & a lot of patience:' Western Buncombe water outages approach one week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The western areas of Asheville’s water system are approaching a week without water, as city leaders say water is being restored in the southern portion of the water system. Several residents are relying on Buncombe County’s water distribution sites for drinking water and non-potable...
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
WLOS.com
Cost of trash service goes up 7.9% for some Buncombe County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste Pro customers in Buncombe County will now pay more for trash service. Waste Pro will increase its rate by 7.9 percent, which works out to an extra $1.62 per month. That increase is tied to inflation and is required under Waste Pro’s contract with the county.
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
WLOS.com
New owners of Hendersonville staple McFarlan Bakery take reins, promise to keep tradition
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staple along Main Street in Hendersonville is now under new ownership. The longtime owners of McFarlan Bakery recently retired after almost 30 years. Just before Christmas, they sold the business to Clint DeWitt and his wife, Meghan. DeWitt has spent the past few years...
WLOS.com
12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
WLOS.com
'We'd sure like to get some water back' Patience wears thin for some still without water
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon, the City of Asheville lifted the boil water advisories for the southern areas affected by the water outage. Those at the Cliffs at Walnut Cove and those in western Buncombe County remained under an advisory, as of Sunday night. While lifted...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
WLOS.com
Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The water crisis in the Asheville water system is winding down. The city says service has been restored to the western areas in Enka-Candler and west Buncombe. The boil water advisory for those areas was also lifted and water distribution efforts have ended. For the time being,...
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
Renters push for protections following problems from cold weather in Greenville Co.
Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water this holiday, with many renters saying they struggled to receive help from property owners.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Brevard NC for Foodies
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. We’ve visited 40 to 50 towns in the Blue Ridge Mountains over the past two years, from like Asheville and Roanoke to tiny burghs like Burnsville NC and Hiawassee GA. But as...
