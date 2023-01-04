ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Officials: 2 Florida men arrested for allegedly setting house fire with 21 people inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Two men in Lee County, Florida, have been arrested for allegedly setting a house fire with 21 people inside, officials say.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that on Sunday, deputies along with the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District had responded to a reported arson on London Lane. When deputies arrived, they learned that prior to the fire one of the suspects, Ulysses Rivera, was inside the house with a machete allegedly threatening to kill people inside.

Ulysses allegedly began pouring gasoline through the house as the second suspect, Orlando Rivera, allegedly set the fuel on fire, according to LCSO.

Ulysses and Orlando then fled the house and allegedly locked the doors behind them, according to WFLA. People inside the house were forced to exit through the windows.

LCSO said that about 21 people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Four of them were injured.

Deputies located Ulysses and Orlando in the neighborhood. Both were arrested, according to WFLA.

“These two violent offenders put multiple people in danger and they deserve to start their New Year behind bars at the Marceno Motel,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the news release. “I am proud of my deputies’ quick response to help save the victims of this fire, and I wish them a speedy recovery from this horrible situation.”

Ulysses has been charged with aggravated assault, arson, and three counts of aggravated battery. According to WFLA, his bond was set at $1.3 million. Orlando has been charged with arson and three counts of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

No further information has been released.

